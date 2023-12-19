Former Tar Heels’ star dies at 52

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Eric Montross, a former North Carolina and NBA big man, has died after a cancer fight, his family said. He was 52.

The school released the family's announcement Monday morning, saying Montross died Sunday surrounded by loved ones at his Chapel Hill home. He had been diagnosed with cancer in March, leading to him stepping away from his duties as a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts.

"To know Eric was to be his friend, and the family knows that the ripples from the generous, thoughtful way that he lived his life will continue in the lives of the many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness," the announcement said.

Montross played for the Tar Heels under Dean Smith from 1990-94 and was a two-time Associated Press second-team All-American. He started on Smith's second NCAA championship team in 1993 before being the No. 9 overall pick by the Boston Celtics a year later and playing in the NBA until 2002.

Montross spent two seasons as a teammate of current UNC Coach Hubert Davis.

"I am devastated," Davis said in a statement. "Eric was my friend. He was my teammate. Eric loved being a husband. He loved being a dad. He loved being a Tar Heel and he loved Carolina basketball. I miss him."

In addition to his broadcast duties, he worked as senior major gifts director at the Rams Club, the fundraising arm of UNC's athletics department. He was also known for charitable efforts, such as helping launch a father-child basketball camp for Father's Day weekend to support the UNC Children's Hospital.

"Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court," the school said in its own statement. "He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill."

The family announced Montross' illness when he was diagnosed, but didn't specify the nature of the cancer.

WOMEN'S TOP 25

NO. 2 UCLA 77,

NO. 13 OHIO STATE 71

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Charisma Osborne scored 19 points, Lauren Betts had 17 and No. 2 UCLA beat No. 13 Ohio State.

Kiki Rice had 15 points and Gabriela Jaquez had 11 points for the Bruins (10-0), who overcame a sluggish first half and out-rebounded the Buckeyes 40-30.

Jacy Sheldon scored 30 points and Taylor Thierry added 20 for Ohio State (9-2).

NO. 12 KANSAS STATE 102,

ORAL ROBERTS 59

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Ayoka Lee posted her school-record 53rd career double-double to spark 12th-ranked Kansas State to a rout of Oral Roberts.

Lee had her record double-double in the books by early in the second quarter, scoring 24 points and grabbing a career-high 21 rebounds, two shy of the school record, to move into third all-time. Lee hit 11 of 17 shots from the floor but was just 2 of 7 from the free-throw line. She also blocked five shots while pulling down 15 rebounds off the defensive glass.

Gabby Gregory scored 16 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and dished 3 assists for Kansas State (11-1). Zyanna Walker and Gisela Sanchez collected 14 and 13 points, respectively, off the bench.

Ruthie Udoumoh led Oral Roberts (6-4) with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 16 INDIANA 109,

EVANSVILLE 56

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Yarden Garzon scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting, Mackenzie Holmes had 22 points and 10 rebounds for her 22nd career double-double, and Indiana beat Evansville.

Indiana (9-1) shot 71.7% from the field (38 of 53) for the highest single-game percentage by a Division I team this season. Indiana also tied a program record for points in a third quarter with 34.

Freshman Maggie Hartwig scored 13 points for Evansville (2-8).

NO. 17 UCONN 88,

BUTLER 62

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Freshman Ashlynn Shade scored a season-high 22 points, Paige Bueckers had 16 points and seven assists, and UConn beat Butler in the Big East opener for both teams.

Aubrey Griffin scored 14 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 12 points and 12 rebounds for UConn (8-3).

Rachel Kent and Caroline Strande each scored 13 points for Butler (7-4). Jordan Meulemans, averaging 11.1 points per game, was held to three points.