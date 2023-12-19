Georgia transfer LB Sorey commits to Arkansas

Arkansas has landed the commitment of Georgia transfer linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. following a recent official visit to Fayetteville.

His existing relationships with Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams and redshirt freshman defensive back Jaheim Singletary helped his decision.

“It’s a great place...and I know people here. Jaheim Singletary, that’s my former teammate,” Sorey said, “so there’s a lot of factors that can factor in.”

Sorey, 6-3 and 220 pounds, was in Fayetteville last Tuesday and Wednesday.

He made 2 starts for Georgia this season as a redshirt sophomore and recorded 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 pass deflection.

Sorey saw action as a reserve linebacker and on kick coverage in 12 of 15 games in 2022 as a redshirt freshman. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Williams and assistant linebackers coach and senior defensive analyst Jake Trump headed up his recruitment.

He is the No. 9 linebacker and rated the No.129 overall player in the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3.com’s industry ranking. Sorey is the eighth transfer to announce plans to play for the Razorbacks.