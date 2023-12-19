The Recruiting Guy

Georgia transfer LB Sorey commits to Arkansas

Today at 5:43 p.m.

by Richard Davenport

Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (18) is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Arkansas has landed the commitment of Georgia transfer linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. following a recent official visit to Fayetteville. 

His existing relationships with Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams and redshirt freshman defensive back Jaheim Singletary helped his decision. 

“It’s a great place...and I know people here. Jaheim Singletary, that’s my former teammate,” Sorey said, “so there’s a lot of factors that can factor in.” 

Sorey, 6-3 and 220 pounds, was in Fayetteville last Tuesday and Wednesday. 

He made 2 starts for Georgia this season as a redshirt sophomore and recorded 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 pass deflection. 

Sorey saw action as a reserve linebacker and on kick coverage in 12 of 15 games in 2022 as a redshirt freshman. He has two years of eligibility remaining. 

Williams and assistant linebackers coach and senior defensive analyst Jake Trump headed up his recruitment. 

He is the No. 9 linebacker and rated the No.129 overall player in the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3.com’s industry ranking. Sorey is the eighth transfer to announce plans to play for the Razorbacks. 