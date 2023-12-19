Melissa Corey, of St. Joseph, Mo., whose middle school fairs help ensure students receive free books, is among the winners of the I Love My Librarian Award, $5,000 honors presented by the American Library Association, the organization announced.

Robert Yancy Jr., 39, who's serving life without parole, was recaptured at a park in Palacios, about 45 miles west of the Texas Department of Corrections' Clemens Unit, after two people recognized him and called police, department spokesperson Amanda Hernandez said.

Grigory Chkhartishvili, 67, a Russian-Georgian detective novelist known under the pen name Boris Akunin, was added to Russia's financial watchdog's register of "extremists and terrorists" amid an investigation into his spreading "fake news" about the Russian military, state media reported.

Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, "submitted" documents to Russia's Central Election Commission to register as a candidate in the 2024 election, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state media.

Jessica Vincent, 43, bought an iridescent vase for $3.99 from a Goodwill thrift store in Hanover County, Va., and auctioned off the bottle-shaped glassware designed by Italian architect Carlo Scarpa for $107,000 to a private art collector in Europe.

Trevor Milton, founder of Nikola Corp., was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay a $1 million fine for exaggerating claims about his company's production of zero-emission 18-wheel trucks, causing investors to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Ruby Franke, a Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel, in an agreement with prosecutors pleaded guilty to four felony counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse for abusing and starving two of her children, and pleaded innocent to two other counts.

Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, cannot move charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia to federal court, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of Sen. Kevin Cramer, had his manslaughter count upgraded to homicide while fleeing a peace officer in connection with the Dec. 6 death of Mercer County, N.D., Sheriff's Deputy Paul Martin.