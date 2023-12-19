Lepanto man finds 4.87-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

MURFREESBORO -- Jerry Evans, of Lepanto, recently discovered that he'd found a 4.87-carat diamond on an earlier trip to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, according to a release from the park and the state entities that oversee it.

Evans visited the park for the first time this spring with his girlfriend, the release said. Within 10 minutes of entering it, he picked up what he thought was a clear piece of glass that he saw a few feet away, on top of a plowed ridge, it said. Evans put it in his pocket with some other finds and returned home later that day, the release said.

"I thought it might be a piece of glass, it was so clear. I really didn't know," Evans said. "We were picking up everything thinking it was a diamond," Evans said in the release.

He later sent the stone to the Gemological Institute of America for identification and was told his find was a near-colorless diamond. "When they called and told me it was real, I was tickled to death," Evans said in the release.

His son encouraged him to contact the park with that news, it said.

Evans' diamond is the largest find registered since Kevin Kinard of Maumelle discovered a 9.07-carat brown diamond on Labor Day 2020, the park said. The release said it is about the size of a jellybean and shaped like a pyramid.

He has named his find the "Evans Diamond."