Dictator in making

Do you like Iran? Do you approve of the murderous regime currently governing Afghanistan? Do you want a government like that in Russia, China, or Hungary? Well, like it or not, if Donald Trump and his henchmen in the GOP are brought back into power, an amalgam of those governments is in the cards.

Mr. Trump, on countless occasions, has railed against his political opponents and vowed to jail them all if he regains the White House. He has stated that "renegade" military officers, such as Gen. Mark Milley, should be executed. Cabinet secretaries and all government officials will not be chosen for ability but rather selected only from those who have sworn fealty to Mr. Trump. He and acolytes such as Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller and Kash Patel could be putting together a 50,000-man army of "black shirt soldiers," the enforcers within this new government. If you think all of this is overly dramatic and dystopian, think again. You can read all about it in Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" and William Shirer's "The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich."

In addition, Mr. Trump has formed an alliance with the recently minted speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson. Mr. Johnson is a proud white Christian nationalist who openly advocates for theocratic government; governments like those in Iran and Afghanistan. Features of these governments are required rigid adherence to and brutal enforcement of a very narrow set of beliefs. This is already coming to fruition in Texas as exemplified by the widely publicized case of Kate Cox.

Most of this can be accomplished in the USA only by suspension of the Constitution as already proposed by Mr. Trump. This probably will occur within the first three months of the new government. During the next three months Congress will be sent home, the Capitol closed and the Supreme Court restructured. Afterwards the Army will be sent out to confiscate most of the nation's guns. No self-respecting dictator can permit a populace as heavily armed as ours.

If this plan sounds good, get out and vote for Mr. Trump, Mr. Johnson, and the GOP!

PETER CORRY

Little Rock

Picked wrong fight

Boy, Attorney General Tim Griffin got scorched and schooled by Benny Magness. Go, Benny!

JEAN WHITE

Little Rock

She's not above law

It is a shame that it seems our governor has brought lawlessness to state government. She, like her former boss, apparently thinks she's above the law or can pick and choose which law she follows.

Case in point is the current constitutional crisis between the corrections board and the governor's office. State law clearly states the director of the Arkansas Department of Corrections shall be nominated by the governor and approved by the board. After that the director serves at the pleasure of the board.

I'm seeing a pattern here. First, Queen Sarah spends an exorbitant amount on a fancy lectern, bypassing state procurement laws. Then when she gets her hand called on it, tries to bamboozle the Legislature (not exactly a hard thing to do) into gutting the state FOIA. Thankfully that was unsuccessful. Now, she tries to ignore state law and do what she pleases with ADC.

I believe the state does indeed need more prison beds due to a growing population, but government officials must work within the law and the system to accomplish this. Queen Sarah thinks she's above the law.

RICHARD MOORE

Little Rock

No faith in humanity

I am a 77-year-old woman living with cancer. I was just evicted from the duplex where I have lived for 10 years now. Several months ago, a man bought this property and announced he was making it all into an Airbnb. I begged and pleaded with him, and he eventually said that I could stay, after raising my rent $200 a month. This was very difficult for me since I live on a fixed income, but I have managed to pay my rent on time.

Meanwhile, the renters of the Airbnb next door have come and gone. The most recent inhabitant, for some unknown reason, has been making strange thumping noises in his bedroom both day and night. Since I have cancer, I am tired a lot, and our bedrooms share a wall, which was keeping me from getting proper rest. I brought this to the attention of my landlord, who responded by evicting me.

So what do you think? This situation has well and truly brought me to the point of despair. As I said, I live on a fairly low fixed income. I understand that renters in Arkansas have basically no rights. I had a one-year lease but that doesn't seem to mean much from what I can tell.

I have about lost faith in humanity as a result of this situation. I don't know what the lesson is except do not trust in your landlord or expect him to care if you have cancer. Any responses would be welcome.

CATHERINE LAMB

Little Rock