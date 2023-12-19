Life reclamation?

When Samuel Gompers was asked what unions wanted, he famously said, "More!"

And unions got more over the years. More and more. Once upon a time, union workers took to the streets to demand: Eight hours for work! Eight hours for sleep! Eight hours for what-you-will! And the 40-hour workweek was invented, along with the weekend.

We should stop here to praise past unions and their efforts. Without unions in the 20th century, this country would look much different. There is a reason for Labor Day. And there is a reason the Triangle Shirtwaist Fire is in the history books, and no longer on the front pages.

But there is also a reason that union participation continues to decline nationally. Sometimes demanding "more" can be thought by many to be "overreach."

We were reading a piece the other day on the United Auto Workers union and the late unpleasantness with the Big Three automakers. The UAW strike won a record contract for auto workers--CNN reports "an immediate wage gain of at least 11 percent, an additional 14 percentage points of raises throughout the life of the contract, a return of cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) and improved retirement benefits, among other gains." Nice work if you can get it. Emphasis on "if" you can get it.

Most hourly workers at the Big Three--GM, Ford and Stellantis--will be paid at least $43 an hour. But there was another demand union leaders put on the table: A 32-hour work week.

For the same paycheck.

Imagine getting the rest of your Fridays off--for the rest of your career--but getting the same paycheck, with future cost-of-living and merit raises. UAW President Shawn Fain told CNN the 32-hour work week, with a 40-hour payday, is still a goal. He said it was a goal of his predecessors in the 20th century, so why not keep it going?

"I don't know what happened over the next 60 or 70 years, but that conversation fell by the wayside," he said. "So I felt it was imperative that we get the dialogue going back to, you know, workers reclaiming their lives."

Workers reclaiming their lives?

Goodness, but we had no idea that working 40 hours a week for $43 an hour--with vacation, personal days, holidays, pensions, health care, etc.--took so much away from workers' lives. How do they get by? Besides very well.

When the union put the 32-hour-work week/40-hour-payday deal on the table, company executives claimed it couldn't possibly work.

"If we had done that," said Ford CEO Jim Farley, "we would have gone bankrupt many years ago. We'd have to close plants and most people would lose their jobs."

Killing the golden goose and all that.

Certainly there is nothing wrong with a 32-hour work week, for those who choose that path. Many people in modern America decide to work fewer hours because they have other priorities. But most of them are paid for a 32-hour work week, too. Few would think to demand their employers pay them for the eight hours they didn't work that week--in perpetuity.

CNN again: "But Fain said that he believes the four-day week, with no corresponding decrease in weekly pay or increase in the length of the work day, is something that lays ahead for the future. He said talks about new technology, such as artificial intelligence, leading to productivity gains would make a shorter work week viable. And he said that the fact that the companies all say they can afford the record deals that were reached is proof that the companies could afford to institute further improvements, such as a four-day week in the future."

Mr. Fain points to companies in other countries that have tried the approach, and have liked it.

"I mean, it's happening already. That's just not happening here," he said. "Because in America, we've been inundated with work hard, work hard, work hard, work, work, work, work, work."

Yes, that's about it. The business of America is business. (Coolidge, C.) When business is good, workers are employed. And 401(k)s rise. Taxes are paid. Money is spent. Houses, clothes, food--sometimes even automobiles--are bought. It all happens because of American hard work. If you can get it. And these days, almost anybody can.

But the unions keep chasing that golden goose around, hatchet in the air.

And most Americans are savvy enough to root for the goose.