Comedian Russell Brand has been questioned for a second time by police investigating sexual offense allegations, British media reported Monday. Brand, 48, was interviewed under caution last week over six "non-recent" allegations, the Press Association news agency reported. Brand was questioned by police in November over three other claims. London's Metropolitan Police did not identify Brand but said in a statement a man in his 40s attended a police station in south London for a second time Dec. 14. "He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to a further six, non-recent, sexual offenses," police said. British police do not name suspects who have not been arrested and charged. In September, British media outlets published claims by four women of being sexually assaulted or raped by Brand between 2006 and 2013, at the height of his fame. The accusers have not been named. The comedian has denied the allegations, saying his relationships were "always consensual." Two U.K. police forces, the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police, launched investigations against Brand after the claims were published. The BBC, where Brand worked on radio programs from 2006-08, also launched a review into his behavior.

During an appearance Friday on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Cher shocked audience members -- and Clarkson -- with news of her latest exclusion from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With her recent hit "DJ Play a Christmas Song," Cher became one of only two artists to have No. 1 hits seven decades in a row. She shares the record with the Rolling Stones, who were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1989 -- and whom Clarkson was quick to point out are a band. "Doesn't count," she quipped. "Took four of them to be one of me," Cher said to thunderous applause and a standing ovation from Clarkson. But even if the Rock Hall offered her $1 million, the music legend said she wouldn't accept their invitation now. The Rock Hall had no comment. Cher went on to say that she "changed music forever" with her 1998 hit "Believe," which is credited with popularizing the use of auto-tune in pop music. In addition to "Believe," Cher had two other No. 1 songs in the '90s: "Strong Enough" and "All or Nothing." She first topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1965 with "I Got You Babe" -- her hit with partner Sonny Bono.