New trees planted to aid waterfowl habitat at Hurricane Lake





Crews and contractors with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission recently planted roughly 40,000 red oak seedlings in Henry Gray Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area in White County to repair damage that occurred on the tract's green tree reservoirs in 2018.

More than 3,600 acres of bottomland hardwoods have suffered the effects of excessive flooding on the wildlife management in the last five years. Willow oaks, Nuttall oaks and many other trees beneficial to mallards and other wildlife were gradually being replaced by more water-tolerant and less desirable species, which was cause for alarm itself. Even those tree species saw a massive die-off in 2018 when nearly every tree in more than 200 acres suddenly died.

Since that time, the deadening has expanded to well over 800 acres, but it was the catalyst for Game and Fish habitat biologists and wetland managers to speed up changes in infrastructure on the tract and initiate plans to recover forest health in the area.

In addition to many projects to increase drainage on the management area when the White River allows water to flow out of the old green tree reservoirs, habitat biologists led an effort to save the few remaining red oaks in the affected bottomland hardwoods and to enable their acorns to sprout naturally in the open areas left behind.

"We've conducted variable retention harvest on roughly 650 acres on the area in some of the heavily stressed areas," said Drew Green, a Game and Fish habitat biologist.

Contractors removed undesirable species and some red oaks that were marked and checked by registered foresters working for the Game and Fish. Oaks that were removed were assessed as either past the point of recovery or were competing heavily with each other, not allowing proper growth.

"In those cases, we make a decision on one or two trees that will be most beneficial and clear out their competition so they can reach their potential," said Rob Wiley, Game and Fish habitat program coordinator. "These are the trees that will produce acorns for wildlife and produce the next generation of forest."

Game and Fish isn't hedging all its bets on natural regeneration. Green led a crew of contractors to collect red oak acorns in 2021 and 2022. With help from a local nursery, oak seedlings from those acorns were grown.

Conditions weren't favorable last year for planting the trees, but this summer's dry spell enabled Game and Fish contractors to plant 168 acres with the propagated saplings. Approximately 40,000 saplings were planted, with 8,200 of those young trees being 2 years old.

"Those 2-year-old trees were chest high," Wiley said. "They should have a good start to getting established."



