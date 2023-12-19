Summit to open new

office in Fort Smith

Recent growth and acquisitions have prompted Summit Utilities Inc. to open a new office in Fort Smith.

The new facility will house the operations of its subsidiaries Arkansas Oklahoma Gas and Summit Utilities Arkansas, according to a news release.

The growth in customers resulted in staffing demands, which the office space in Fort Smith is intended to alleviate as it houses over half of its 200 customer service members.

Fred Kirkwood, senior vice president and chief customer experience officer, said he was grateful to be able to expand and offer jobs in Fort Smith.

"This new space aligns with our commitment to providing excellent customer service to the more than half a million families we serve across Summit's service area," he said in the news release.

Summit Utilities has added over 300 jobs in Arkansas since 2022, according to the release.

The new office will house customer service, information technology and accounting, making it the primary location for serving Summit Utilities 625,000 customers, according to the release.

Summit Utilities owns natural gas distribution companies that operate in six states, including Arkansas.

-- Dylan Sherman

Homebuilder gauge

climbs in December

U.S. homebuilder sentiment improved in December for the first time in five months as falling mortgage rates led to a pickup in prospective-buyer traffic and sales expectations.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo gauge rose 3 points to 37, according to data out Monday. The figure matched the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Prospects that housing demand will stabilize next year are starting to improve with mortgage rates falling. Even with the decline, borrowing costs are more than twice as high as they were at the end of 2021 and home prices remain elevated.

"The housing market appears to have passed peak mortgage rates for this cycle, and this should help to spur home buyer demand in the coming months," Robert Dietz, the association's chief economist, said in a statement.

Despite the recent decline in financing costs, 60% of developers are extending incentives to spur demand.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

State index closes

3.87 points lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 909.86, down 3.87.

"On the heels of a seven-week bull run, stocks closed higher on Monday with a flurry of merger and acquisition deals and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched another all-time high," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.