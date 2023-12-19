North Little Rock police looking for suspect in Waffle House shooting

The North Little Rock Police Department has released photos of a suspect being sought in connection to a Friday shooting that injured a Waffle House employee, and is asking for help identifying that suspect.

Police said the suspect is a Black male, stands between 5 feet and 11 inches tall and 6 feet tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He is also shown to have a large tattoo on the right side of his neck, a release from the department said Tuesday.

He was last seen running westbound from the Waffle House at 4517 Camp Robinson Road, toward the area of 45th Street and Gum Street, police said.

The Waffle House employee was shot just before 8:50 p.m. Friday, the release said.

"We hope this information/pictures will help someone out there ID him," police said.

No additional information was immediately released about the victim.

Those with information about the suspect have been asked to contact the department's tip line by calling (501) 680-8439 or Detective Michael Gibbons at (501) 771-7149.