FOOTBALL

Clemson S transfers to Texas

Former Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba announced Monday he is transferring to Texas, his hometown school, and cornerback Decamerion Richardson said he is leaving Mississippi State for rival Mississippi. A busy day for defensive backs exiting the portal also includes two Mid-American Conference starters announcing they were headed to Power Five schools. Former Buffalo safety Devin Grant, who had five interceptions this season, committed to Syracuse, the day after the Orange and new Coach Fran Brown landed former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord. Texas A&M got a commitment from Central Michigan safety Trey Jones. Mukuba is an Austin, Texas, native and former four-star recruit who has started 31 games over three seasons for the Tigers. Richardson left one side of the Egg Bowl rivalry for the other, becoming the latest portal addition to Ole Miss. The Rebels have also added former Florida defensive end Princely Umanmielen and two former Tennessee players, defensive end Tyler Baron and defensive back Tamarion McDonald, and former South Carolina receiver Juice Wells in the past few days.

HOCKEY

Senators fire coach

The Ottawa Senators fired Coach D.J. Smith on Monday, replacing him on an interim basis with Jacques Martin and adding Hall of Famer and former captain Daniel Alfredsson to the staff as an assistant. It's the latest shakeup for the NHL team in Canada's capital city in three months since owner Michael Andlauer took over. Andlauer quickly hired Steve Staios away from the Edmonton Oilers to be president of hockey operations and on Nov. 1 fired longtime General Manager Pierre Dorion following a league investigation that caused the Senators to forfeit a first-round draft pick. Staios, now also interim GM, fired Smith 12 days after hiring Martin as senior adviser, which put the 71-year-old coaching veteran as an eye in the sky. Staios said at the time he consulted with Smith on the decision. The Senators have since lost five of six games to fall into last place in the Eastern Conference. Only the Chicago Blackhawks have fewer points than Ottawa's 22.

BASEBALL

Braves release Carpenter

First baseman Matt Carpenter was released Monday by the Atlanta Braves, who acquired him last week from San Diego. The decision costs the Braves in effect $4 million. Atlanta obtained Carpenter along with left-hander Ray Kerr from the Padres on Friday for outfielder Drew Campbell. As part of the trade, the Padres agreed to pay the Braves $1.5 million. That covers part of Carpenter's $5.5 million salary for next season. A three-time All-Star with St. Louis, the 38-year-old Carpenter revived his career with the New York Yankees in 2022 when he took advantage of the right-field short porch and hit .305 with 15 home runs and 37 RBI. He played for the Yankees from May 26 to Aug. 8, when he broke his left foot with a foul ball. Carpenter was an All-Star in 2013, '14 and '16. He has .260 career average with 175 home runs and 644 RBI for the Cardinals (2011-21), Yankees and Padres.

Giants, catcher reach deal

Free-agent catcher Tom Murphy and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on an $8 million, two-year contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. Less than a week after landing South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee on a $113 million, six-year contract, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi added a veteran behind the plate who could share time with Patrick Bailey following his stellar rookie season on defense. The 32-year-old Murphy spent the past four years with Seattle after playing his first four major league seasons for Colorado. He batted .290 with 8 home runs and 17 RBI over 47 games for the Mariners this year.

Orioles trade for reliever

The Baltimore Orioles acquired right-hander Jonathan Heasley from the Kansas City Royals on Monday for minor league righty Cesar Espinal. The 26-year-old Heasley made 12 relief appearances for the Royals last season, posting a 7.20 ERA. He made his big league debut in 2021. He's 5-11 with a 5.45 ERA in 36 big league games, 24 starts.

Mets acquire RHP Ramirez

Right-hander Yohan Ramirez was acquired by the New York Mets from the Chicago White Sox on Monday for $100,000. The 28-year-old was 1-0 with a 4.23 ERA in 31 games last season for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the White Sox, who claimed him off waivers on Sept. 5. He struck out 35 and walked 17 in 38 1/3 innings. Ramirez was 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA in 22 games at Triple-A with Indianapolis and Charlotte.