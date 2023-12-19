Power out as fierce storm, flooding pound Northeast

PORTLAND, Maine -- A storm barreled into the Northeastern U.S. on Monday, flooding roads and downing trees, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, forcing flight cancellations and school closures, and killing at least four people.

More than 5 inches of rain fell in parts of New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania by midmorning, and parts of several other states got more than 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts reached nearly 70 mph along the southern New England shoreline.

Power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of customers in an area stretching north from Virginia through New England, including nearly 423,000 in Maine and about 200,000 in Massachusetts as of Monday night, according to poweroutage.us.

The weather service issued flood and flash-flood warnings for New York City and the surrounding area, parts of Pennsylvania, upstate New York, western Connecticut, western Massachusetts and parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

An 89-year-old Hingham, Mass., man was killed early Monday when high winds caused a tree to fall on a trailer, authorities said. In Windham, Maine, police said part of a tree fell and killed a man who was removing debris from his roof.

In Catskill, N.Y., a driver was killed after the vehicle went around a barricade on a flooded road and was swept into the Catskill Creek, the Times Union reported. A man was pronounced dead in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, after he was found in a submerged vehicle Monday morning.

On Sunday in South Carolina, one person died when their vehicle flooded on a road in a gated community in Mount Pleasant.

Five months after flooding inundated Vermont's capital city of Montpelier, water entered the basements of some downtown businesses as the city monitored the level of the Winooski River, officials said. Authorities in the village of Moretown, Vt., urged residents to evacuate some 30 to 50 homes because of flooding.

However, the city announced Monday night that the river was receding and forecasts predict the rain will taper off overnight.

"Several businesses needed to pump water from basements but damage was minimal due to many basements being empty as a precaution following the July flood," the city's statement said.

Some schools canceled classes, sent students home early or delayed their openings due to the storm. A numbers of roads were also closed around the state due to flooding, including in Ludlow, the southern Vermont community that was hit hard by flooding in July.

Windspeeds exceeded 60 mph in Maine, which was the site of widespread damage to trees and structures, representatives for Maine's largest utility said. Central Maine Power said it anticipated a "multi-day restoration effort" and crews Monday evening remained unable to safely use bucket trucks or to start making repairs.

Heavy rain and high tides caused flooding along the Jersey Shore, leading authorities to block off roads near Barnegat Bay in Bay Head and Mantoloking. The flooding was made worse by leaf piles that residents had put out for collection but was blocking water from reaching drains.

Information for this article was contributed by David Collins, Kathy McCormack, Bruce Shipkowski, Michael Catalini, Michael Casey and Jeffrey Collins of The Associated Press.