Razorbacks awaiting word from several transfers

University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and his staff have six transfer commitments heading into today and are awaiting word on decisions from several others.

The Razorbacks are waiting to hear the decisions of Georgia transfers Nyland Green, a former 5-star recruit, and Xavian Sorey, a former consensus 4-star linebacker. Both made official visits to Fayetteville last week.

Kansas State transfer defensive end Nate Matlack committed to Pittsburgh after visiting Arkansas last week.

ESPN reported Sunday that more than 2,000 players have entered NCAA transfer portal since the end of the regular season on Nov. 26 and many more are expected to jump in before the portal closes at midnight on Jan. 2.

Two offensive linemen committed to the Hogs -- former Michigan State lineman Keyshawn Blackstock and former San Jose State lineman Fernando Carmona. They are also awaiting word from former Tennessee lineman Addison Nichols to announce a decision.

Nichols, 6-5 and 327 pounds, arrived in Fayetteville for his official visit late Friday and left Sunday. He previously visited Georgia Tech and Clemson. On3.com rates him as the No. 23 interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal and No. 256 overall transfer.

Carmona, 6-5 and 315, chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Auburn, UCLA and BYU. On3.com rates him as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal and the No. 37 overall transfer.

Blackstock, 6-5 and 315, picked the Hogs over Ole Miss, North Carolina State, Colorado, Louisville, Penn State and others. On3.com rates him the No. 7 offensive tackle in the transfer portal and the No. 108 overall transfer.

Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino landed the commitment of former Boise State quarterback Taylen Green, 6-6 and 221, on Dec. 11. On3.com rates him the No. 17 quarterback in the transfer portal and No. 99 overall transfer.

He completed 287 of 483 passes for 3,794 yards, 25 touchdowns and had 15 interceptions during the past two seasons while rushing 158 times for 1,020 yards and 19 touchdowns. Green was named second-team College Football News Freshman All-American.

Denmark native and former Eastern Michigan tight end Andreas Paaske, 6-6 and 255, pledged to the Razorbacks on Dec. 10 over an offer from Sam Houston State. On3.com industry ranking rates him the No. 765 overall transfer.

Tennessee safety transfer Doneiko Slaughter, 6-0 and 190, only needed an official visit to Arkansas to decide he wanted to further his career in Fayetteville. He started 14 games during his junior and senior seasons in Knoxville and showed the flexibility to play cornerback and safety.

On3.com industry ranking rates him the No. 318 overall transfer.

Former Hawaii kicker Matthew Shipley, 6-1 and 190, was the latest Arkansas pledge on Sunday.

He made 30 of 38 field-goal attempts the past two seasons with a long of 51 yards. He picked the Hogs over interest from Oklahoma and Penn State. On3.com rates him the No. 4 kicker in the portal.

The Hogs are ahead of last year's pace of landing transfers. Arkansas had four transfer commitments last year prior to the early Jan. 4-8 visiting window.

Arkansas added seven transfer commitments in January. All 11 enrolled in January and went through spring practice.

The Razorbacks added eight more transfers during the spring for a total of 19. The class finished No. 7 nationally, according to On3.com.

Arkansas' 2022 class of nine transfers was ranked No. 9 in the nation by On3.com. Three of the transfers committed to the Hogs in the spring, while four committed in January.

The Hogs are expected to host more transfers during the Jan. 3-7 window when transfers can make official visits to campuses.

Virginia native and defensive lineman Kemari Copeland of Iowa Western Community College committed to Virginia Tech after visiting Arkansas and North Carolina State.

Defensive back Tyler Woodward of East Mississippi Community College stayed with his commitment to Mississippi State after visiting the Hogs over the weekend.

Arkansas is waiting to hear the decision of defensive back Brylan Lanier of East Mississippi Community College. He officially visited Arkansas, North Carolina State and Georgia before the dead period started Monday.

The Razorbacks are also awaiting word on two high school targets in receiver Courtney Crutchfield of Pine Bluff and linebacker Bradley Shaw of Hoover, Ala.

Crutchfield will announce his decision today at 10 a.m. during a signing ceremony at his school. He's expected to choose from Arkansas, Missouri, LSU and Auburn.

Shaw hasn't indicated when he'll announce but is expected to choose from Arkansas and Clemson.

