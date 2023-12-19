Remains found in Kentucky lake identified as missing Fort Smith man





MAYFIELD, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have positively identified remains found nearly 25 years ago to be Roger Dale Parham of Fort Smith, who had been facing criminal charges when he disappeared.

A press release from the state police said the remains were discovered in Lake Barkley in Lyon County, Kentucky, by two fishermen on May 6, 1999, wrapped in heavy tire chains and anchored with a hydraulic jack. Investigators were unable to identify the remains using traditional investigative techniques at the time.

The body was exhumed in 2016, but despite extensive efforts using DNA technology, dental examinations, forensic pathology and other advanced forensic testing, it remained unidentified. A profile for the remains was then entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Person System.

Kentucky State Police began working with Othram Inc., a private forensic lab specializing in forensic genealogy, earlier this year. A partnership with Othram and the National Missing and Unidentified Person System allowed for advanced genealogy DNA testing of the remains. A relative of Parham’s was found through this testing, which allowed investigators to identify his remains, according to the release.

Parham was 52 years old when he was arrested Nov. 21, 1998, in connection with rape involving a minor, according to the FBI. He was subsequently released on bond with conditions by the Sebastian County Circuit Court.

He disappeared in March 1999 and was thought to have left the area to flee prosecution, according to the Kentucky State Police release. His bond was revoked after he failed to appear on the rape charge. In June 1999, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the FBI.

A federal arrest warrant was issued by the U.S. District Court, Western District of Arkansas, in September 1999 after Parham was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

His disappearance remained a mystery until now.

The press release states Parham’s cause of death is yet to be determined, but is being investigated as a homicide due to the circumstances in which the remains were located.

Fort Smith Police spokesman Aric Mitchell said the department is looking for Parham’s records to assist with the investigation, but that the department has no further information at this time. He said it will likely become an FBI investigation as it involves multiple states.

Kentucky State Police has asked anyone with information regarding the Parham’s death to call Post 1 at (270) 856-3721. Tips can also be provided by accessing the Kentucky State Police website at www.kentuckystatepolice.ky.gov/tip.







