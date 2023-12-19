Robinson, Trojans rip Racers in rout

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock men used a balanced scoring attack and a solid defensive effort to pick up their second win in a row with a convincing 80-66 victory over Murray State on Monday night at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

UALR led from start to finish and saw four players score in double figures. Khalen Robinson provided a spark in his return to the floor after missing the previous six games due to a knee injury. Robinson finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

"We know we can score on the offensive end," Robinson said. "It's getting stops on the defensive end and talking. That was the main thing, guarding and stopping their sets. I was a little rusty out there, but just a good team [win] and glad we got the win."

DeAntonio Gordon scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and pulled down seven rebounds for the Trojans. Bradley Douglas made four three-pointers and finished with 14 points, while Cougar Downing added 12 points off the bench.

"We got four or five guys close to averaging double figures," UALR Coach Darrell Walker said. "We can score the basketball. My concern is about us guarding the basketball. Holding [Murray State] to 66 points, hopefully that's going in the right direction."

After becoming eligible last Wednesday after a federal judge in Charleston, W.Va., issued a 14-day temporary restraining order against the NCAA that grants two-time transfers immediate eligibility, 6-10 forward Makhel Mitchell made his debut for the Trojans in Monday night's game.

Mitchell did not score, but he collected three rebounds and the Trojans were plus-7 during his eight minutes on the floor. While he did not play extended minutes on Monday, Walker said he was pleased to have Mitchell on the floor.

"You can tell he was out there just by his presence," he said. "Knowing how to play with his size and guys were coming in there having to change their shots. He's going to be a nice addition to our team."

The Trojans got off to a quick start, building a 19-7 lead following a three-point play from Gordon just over eight minutes into the game. Gordon led all scorers in the first half, going into the break with 11 points as the Trojans held a 40-31 halftime lead.

Murray State attempted to draw closer in the second half, but the Trojans had an answer each time. A three-pointer by Racers guard Rob Perry trimmed the deficit to 53-46, but Douglas nailed back-to-back three-pointers immediately after to push the UALR lead back to 59-46 with 10:54 remaining in the game.

Less than two minutes later, a rainbow three-pointer from Downing gave the Trojans their largest lead of the game at 64-48 at the 9:02 mark. UALR led by double digits the remainder of the game to cruise to the victory.

UALR did turn the ball over 20 times, but was able to hold Murray State to 36.4% shooting (24 of 66) from the field. The Trojans also outrebounded the Racers 45-30.

Murray State was led by Nick Ellington, who finished with 17 points. Perry and Brian Moore Jr. each had 12 points for the visitors in the loss.

With one more nonconference game set for Thursday against Jacksonville State before the season transition into Ohio Valley Conference play, the Trojans added quality depth with both Robinson and Mitchell now in the fold.

"I think we're in a good spot," Robinson said. "I think we just have to go out and keep on getting better each day in practice. I think we'll be good going into conference play."

"Overall, holding a team to 66 points is a pretty good defense effort," Walker said. "There is some things that we still have to get better at. It's better to do it with a win than a loss, but overall, there are some things we got to clean up."