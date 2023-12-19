Tennessee transfer O-lineman pledges to Hogs

Tennessee transfer offensive lineman Addison Nichols has committed to Arkansas after visiting the Razorbacks, Georgia Tech and Clemson.

Nichols, 6-5 and 327 pounds, played in every regular-season game for the Vols in 2023 and played in 2 games as a freshman in 2022. He is capable of playing center and guard.

Nichols visited Georgia Tech the Dec. 8-10 weekend and Clemson last week before making his way to Arkansas late Friday night. He left on Sunday.

He said the highlight of the trip to Fayetteville was talking to Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and new offensive line coach Eric Mateos.

“It was extremely impressive,” Nichols said on Sunday. “I learned a lot more than I expected from this place. There's a lot around. I didn't know there was so much growth and business here. The program and the school outside of football is extremely impressive.

“Coach Pittman and Coach Mateos, they are fantastic guys and fantastic coaches. They're super impressive.”

On3.com rates him the No. 23 interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal and No. 256 overall transfer.

He was a consensus 4-star prospect and was rated as high as the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the nation and No. 111 overall prospect in the nation in the 2022 class as a senior at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Georgia.

He initially chose Tennessee over offers from Florida, Ohio State, Georgia, Southern Cal, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Michigan and other schools.

Nichols is the seventh transfer to commit to the Hogs and the third offensive lineman. He has three years of eligibility remaining.