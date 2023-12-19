Thaden School board appoints Michael Maloy head of school effective in June





BENTONVILLE -- Michael Maloy will take over as head of the Thaden School starting June 1.

Maloy will succeed founding Head of School Clayton Marsh. Marsh will stay at Thaden until the end of the academic year before going to Princeton, N.J., to pursue a professional opportunity and be closer to his family, according to a news release from the school Monday.

"Michael is the ideal candidate to lead Thaden as we embark on our expansion to include a lower school," Thaden Board of Directors President David Slone said in the release. "His appointment also comes with the Board's high regard for the dedication and talents of Thaden's remarkable faculty and administrative team. With Michael's leadership, Thaden will continue to thrive and provide an exceptional educational experience for students and families of Northwest Arkansas. We are also grateful to Clayton Marsh for his inspiring leadership as founding head of school and look forward to celebrating his legacy in the coming months."

Thaden announced earlier this month it is adding an elementary division to join the students in its middle and high school programs. Thaden currently serves students in grades 6-12. Kindergarten through fifth grade will be brought aboard incrementally, starting with kindergarten and first grade next fall, according to the school.

The upper and middle schools serve more than 320 students combined.

Maloy, after taking his new post, will transition from current roles as associate head of school and interim head of middle school and remain a member of the Spanish department faculty, according to the release. Maloy joined Thaden in 2019 as head of the upper school, bringing nearly two decades of senior leadership experience from respected private schools in New York City that offered K-12 programs, according to the release.

"I understand the importance of a balanced and challenging education as well as the character strengths students can gain from a strong moral and ethical foundation," Maloy said in the release. "I joined Thaden because of the opportunity to help build a school fostering a generative and collaborative educational community. I look forward to building on Clayton's incredible foundation and am honored to serve the Thaden community in this way."

Thaden, which opened in 2017 with support from the Walton Family Foundation, has a 30-acre campus in downtown Bentonville.



