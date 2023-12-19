



Traffic stop leads to NLR drug arrest

A Little Rock man was arrested Sunday night on three felonies related to drug possession, according to an arrest report.

Jonathan Campos, 39, was arrested by the North Little Rock Police Department about 11:05 p.m. at 200 E. Bethany Road after a traffic stop.

Campos was original pulled over for having dark window tint, but the arresting officer discovered he had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Campos had a search waiver on file. After being removed from the vehicle, the officer noticed an "abnormal item" tucked in his underwear, which Campos admitted was a pipe. The officer described the pipe as having residue and burn marks.

While conducting a probable cause search of the vehicle, the officer found a small baggie with meth, an unopened bag of marijuana and three pills that turned out to be Clonazepam.

Campos was charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, two felonies for illegal drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of drug possession.

LR man is accused of assault with gun

The Little Rock Police Department arrested a man early Monday on a charge of assault of a family member or household member in the second degree over an incident involving a gun.

Carlos Manuel Guachiac, 31, of Little Rock was arrested at 1:30 a.m. at 5712 Windamere Drive.

According to the police report, Guachiac fired a round into a bed while a woman he is dating tried to disarm him due to him being angry.

The woman told police she was fearful during the altercation.



