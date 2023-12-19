Two people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arkansas State Police

Krystal Starr, 36, of Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault, fleeing, reckless driving, no tail light, no seat belt, unauthorized use of another person's property, contempt of court, theft of property, forgery, financial identity fraud, two counts of failure to appear and a parole violation. Starr was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of $175,000 bond.

Fayetteville

Marcus Bland, 26, of 844 Via Selva Ave. in Tontitown, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery, theft of property, criminal conspiracy and a parole violation. Bland was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of $25,000 bond.