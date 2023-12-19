Unbeaten Bruins overcome slow start





COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Charisma Osborne had 19 points and Lauren Betts had 17 to help No. 2 UCLA beat No. 13 Ohio State 77-71 on Monday night.

UCLA (10-0) overcame a sluggish first half and dominated the boards on the way to its 10th consecutive win of the season.

Ohio State (9-2) began the game leading 7-0, shooting 3 of 4 and forcing two turnovers.

But the Bruins battled back. The two teams knotted at 17 points apiece after the first quarter which saw the Buckeyes fall cold late going 2 for 11 to close the period.

Kiki Rice had 15 points and Gabriela Jaquez had 11 points for the Bruins.

"They've responded from one loss at the beginning of the season to just really soaring and getting a lot better," UCLA Coach Cori Close said. "This means a lot because we have a lot of respect for them."

Jacy Sheldon had a game-high 30 points and Taylor Thierry added 20 for the Buckeyes.

"I thought the problem tonight is we had too many possessions where the ball just kind of stuck and quit moving," Ohio State Coach Kevin McGuff said. "For us, to be at our best on offense, it's when we get to what I like to call the next level of the offense, and we just didn't get there enough tonight."

NO. 12 KANSAS STATE 102,

ORAL ROBERTS 59

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Ayoka Lee posted her school-record 53rd career double-double to spark 12th-ranked Kansas State to a rout of Oral Roberts.

Lee had her record double-double in the books by early in the second quarter, scoring 24 points and grabbing a career-high 21 rebounds, two shy of the school record, to move into third all-time. Lee hit 11 of 17 shots from the floor but was just 2 of 7 from the free-throw line. She also blocked five shots while pulling down 15 rebounds off the defensive glass.

Jalei Oglesby's jumper with 12 seconds left pulled Oral Roberts within 19-17 after one quarter. The Wildcats doubled up the Golden Eagles in the second, going on a 30-15 run through the period to take a 49-32 lead at the break.

Gabby Gregory scored 16 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and dished out 3 assists for Kansas State (11-1). Zyanna Walker and Gisela Sanchez collected 14 and 13 points, respectively, off the bench.

Ruthie Udoumoh led Oral Roberts (6-4) with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 16 INDIANA 109,

EVANSVILLE 56

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Yarden Garzon scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting, Mackenzie Holmes had 22 points and 10 rebounds for her 22nd career double-double, and No. 16 Indiana beat Evansville.

Indiana (9-1) shot 71.7% from the floor (38 of 53) for the highest single-game percentage by any Division I team this season. Indiana also tied a program record for points in a third quarter with 34.

Garzon scored 12 of Indiana's 27 first-quarter points to help build a 12-point lead. Garzon finished the half with 12 points and Indiana led 51-28 as Evansville was held to 10-of-29 shooting (35%) with 11 turnovers.

Holmes scored five points in Indiana's 9-0 run to close the third quarter for an 85-47 lead -- and the Hoosiers started the fourth quarter on a 19-2 run to make it 104-49.

Senior guard Sydney Parrish, who had recorded 10 rebounds in each of Indiana's last three games, scored a career-high 12 points, to go with five rebounds, for Indiana. Sara Scalia also scored 12 points. Holmes made 6 of 7 field goals and 10 of 13 free throws.

Freshman Maggie Hartwig scored 13 points for Evansville (2-8). Alana Striverson and reserve Tamesha Dozier both scored 11. Kynidi Mason Striverson, averaging a team-high 16.9 points per game, scored 10.

NO. 17 UCONN 88,

BUTLER 62

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Freshman Ashlynn Shade scored a season-high 22 points, Paige Bueckers had 16 points and seven assists, and No. 17 UConn beat Butler in a Big East opener for both teams.

UConn scored the opening six points of the second half for a 17-point lead. The Huskies went ahead by 30, 74-44, after beginning the fourth on a 10-0 run -- with two three-pointers from Shade.

UConn only had eight turnovers after committing 20 against No. 18 Louisville on Saturday in an 86-62 victory. The Huskies also turned 14 Butler turnovers into 18 points.

Aubrey Griffin scored 14 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 12 points and 12 rebounds for UConn (8-3). Edwards, averaging 16.1 points per game, had one point and seven rebounds in the first half.

Griffin scored 10 points in the first half to help UConn build a 45-34 lead. The Huskies shot 61% from the floor, including 6 of 13 from three-point range.

Rachel Kent and Caroline Strande each scored 13 points for Butler (7-4). Jordan Meulemans, averaging 11.1 points per game, was held to three points.

Butler made seven of its first eight three-pointers and led 29-23 early in the second quarter. But UConn scored the next 11 points, with five from Shade and four by Bueckers, to take a 34-29 lead. The Bulldogs went nearly four minutes without scoring during the run.

