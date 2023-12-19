Vultures blamed for vehicle damage in north-central Arkansas





The Army Corps of Engineers office in Mountain Home is continuing an effort to discourage black vultures from gathering at boat ramps along lakes Bull Shoals and Norfork and the White River.

Recently, the office received numerous reports from fishermen and boaters about vehicle damage incurred because of these birds. The vultures typically damaged parked vehicles by pecking and stripping windshield wiper blades, door insulation and soft exterior materials. This is a seasonal problem with migratory birds and one that can be difficult to control because black vultures are protected by the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Rangers are conducting various nonlethal harassment techniques including pyrotechnics and rubber vulture effigies, which are used to scare the vultures from the area. The Mountain Hope Corps office is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Inspection Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to develop additional methods to discourage birds from using boat ramp areas, including possible trapping and lethal techniques.

Anglers can help by keeping boat ramps and parking areas free of fish carcasses and entrails.



