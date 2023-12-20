2 killed, 3 hurt in road crashes





Two people were killed and three more were injured in two crashes on Arkansas roads Sunday night and Monday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Trenton Gress, 52, of Hope died around 10 p.m. Sunday when the 2006 Honda motorcycle he was riding north on Hempstead County Road 21 was struck by a 2007 Ford driving east on U.S. 278 after Gress failed to stop at the intersection, according to a report.

A minor who was not identified died around 7:30 a.m. Monday after the 2008 Nissan he was a passenger in failed to yield at the intersection of U.S. 82 and U.S. 425 in Ashley County and was struck by a 2014 Honda driving on U.S. 425, according to a report.

The child was ejected from the Nissan and died of his injuries. The driver of the Nissan, Savannah Sivils, 18, of Crossett and another male minor who was a passenger were injured.

The driver of the Honda, 24-year-old Kacy Lynn Wells, also of Crossett, was also hurt.

Troopers investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.



