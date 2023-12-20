Arkansas expects 16 signings today

The University of Arkansas is expected to see national letters of intent sent in from their commitments starting early this morning, the first day of the football early signing period.

The early signing period runs through Friday. The Razorbacks' class of 16 commitments is currently ranked No. 27 in the nation according to the On3.com industry ranking which combines all four major recruiting services rankings.

Bentonville receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180 pounds, is one of five in-state athletes expected to make it official today and sign with the Razorbacks.

"I really appreciate the coaching staff recruiting me and how they have treated and built a relationship with my family," Brown said. "I worked really hard to get where I am at and I am not going to stop. I can't wait to get on campus and get to work to bring back the team that the state of Arkansas deserves and put on for my city."

A consensus 3-star recruit, Brown picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Tennessee, Minnesota, Kansas State, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Purdue and others.

Harding Academy linebacker Wyatt Simmons, 6-3, 215 pounds, and Fort Smith Southside offensive lineman Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320 pounds, are also planning to make it official and become Hogs this morning. Both are consensus 3-star prospects.

Simmons chose the Hogs over Texas, Oklahoma, Auburn, Clemson and numerous others, while Branham picked the Razorbacks over Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and SMU.

The Hogs' highest-ranked pledge is defensive lineman Charleston Collins with an On3.com industry ranking average of 94.07. On3.com ranks the consensus 4-star recruit the No. 8 defensive lineman and the No. 67 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. He's also rated the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas.

Collins, 6-5, 270 pounds, of Mills, picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from more than 30 schools, including Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Miami, Colorado and others.

He and others in the class are expected to send in their national letter of intents starting at 7 a.m. in their particular time zone.

Arkansas beat out Texas and TCU for cornerback Selman Bridges, a consensus 4-star prospect from Temple (Texas) Lake Belton. He's the second-highest rated Arkansas pledge with an On3.com industry ranking of 92.26 while being ranked the No. 21 cornerback and No. 156 overall prospect in the nation. He's rated the No. 21 prospect in Texas.

Bridges, 6-3, 170 pounds, also had offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Miami, Southern Cal, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

Despite making an official visit to Texas A&M over the weekend, receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, 6-1, 170, of Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point, appears ready to sign with the Hogs over more than 20 scholarship offers, including Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Purdue, TCU, Baylor, Houston and Kansas State.

He's also a consensus 4-star prospect. On3.com's industry ranking lists him the No. 31 wide receiver and the No. 191 overall prospect in the nation. His ranking average is 91.54.

Defensive lineman Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 238, of Leeds, Ala., has been publicly committed to the Hogs since Nov. 6, 2022. He privately committed to Arkansas in March of the same year and held strong until going public.

On3.com's industry ranking lists him as a 4-star recruit, the No. 31 defensive lineman and No. 323 overall recruit. He's a rare Arkansas commitment the Hogs beat out Alabama for during the recruiting process. He has a ranking average of 90.05.

He also had offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon and numerous others.

Benton running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 245 pounds, is another On3.com industry ranking 4-star recruit. He's also listed as the No. 31 running back and No. 381 overall prospect nationally.

He chose the Razorbacks over South Carolina, Baylor, Texas A&M and Tennessee in April. He has the fifth-highest ranking average of the commitments with an 89.44 average.

The Hogs' lone quarterback in the class is KJ Jackson, 6-4, 217 pounds, of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James.

Despite being ranked a 4-star by two recruiting services, Jackson's On3.com industry ranking has him as a 3-star prospect, the No. 27 quarterback and the No. 433 overall recruit. He's the No. 25 prospect in Alabama.

"I love Arkansas. I'm glad to officially be a part of the family," Jackson said. "I'm dedicated to putting all the work in that's necessary to best benefit my teammates and coaches. I'm excited to flourish in the community of Fayetteville and ready to leave my mark. Go Hogs."

The Hogs lost the commitment of 4-star running back Jadan Baugh of Decatur (Ga.) Columbia on Monday, but Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith quickly secured a date for J'Marion Burnette to visit Fayetteville on Jan. 12-14.

Burnette, 6-1, 230 pounds, of Andalusia, Ala., is rated a 4-star prospect by two recruiting services and is a former Auburn pledge who recently reopened his recruitment. ESPN rates him the nation's No. 18 running back.

He's expected to sign with his school of choice on Feb. 7.

Arkansas is also waiting to hear the decision of linebacker Bradley Shaw, 6-0 and 220 pounds, of Hoover, Ala., who has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Stanford, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, South Carolina, Tennessee and other.

He's rated a 4-star recruit by three of the four recruiting services and is trying to decide from the Hogs and Clemson. His highest position ranking is from ESPN, who has him listed as the No. 6 inside linebacker nationally.