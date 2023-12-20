Arkansas man’s carry-on bag had diaper filled with bullets, TSA says





NEW YORK -- An Arkansas man was cited Wednesday for unlawful possession of 9 mm ammunition after police said they found the bullets in a diaper in his carry-on bag at LaGuardia Airport.

Officers pulled the otherwise clean diaper from the bag after it triggered an alarm in an X-ray machine at an airport security checkpoint, the Transportation Security Administration said.

According to the TSA, the man initially claimed he didn't know how the diaper filled with 17 bullets ended up in his bag. Later he suggested his girlfriend put it there, the agency said.

The TSA said the man was ticketed for a flight to Chicago's Midway Airport, but did not disclose his name.

Messages seeking details were left with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, and the Queens district attorney's office.

The man is just the latest LaGuardia passenger to be flagged for packing bullets -- and sometimes heat. It's a problem that has cropped up at airports across the United States.

Last month, TSA officers found a .45-caliber pistol and a magazine loaded with six bullets concealed in a pair of Nike sneakers in a checked bag at LaGuardia. Firearms are allowed to be transported as checked luggage, but only in a locked, hard-sided container -- not shoes.

In January 2021, officers at a security checkpoint intercepted 13 bullets hidden in a Mentos chewing gum container inside a carry-on bag. The bullets were mixed in with pieces of gum, the TSA said. The passenger, who was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, claimed the bag belonged to his son, the agency said.

In April, officers pulled a loaded .22-caliber pistol and two boxes of ammunition -- more than 100 bullets total -- from a carry-on bag. That passenger claimed he had been at a shooting range and forgot to remove the gun and bullets before heading to the airport, the TSA said. He was still arrested.



