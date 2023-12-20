Arkansas offers speedy WR, flips to Razorbacks

Arkansas has extended a late scholarship offer to a speedy Louisiana receiver and he signed with the Razorbacks.

Krosse Johnson, 5-10 and 170 pounds, of New Orleans, (La.) Holy Cross has flipped his commitment from Louisiana-Lafayette to Arkansas. He also reportedly had offers from Texas Tech, North Texas, Tulane and Indiana.

He reports running 10.54 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.07 in the 200 meters. Johnson also reports running 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He had 36 catches for 650 yards and 8 touchdowns this season.

Johnson plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville in January. He becomes the 17th prospect to commit to the Razorbacks for the 2024 class.



