Wednesday, Dec. 20 Housing board to meet

The Housing Authority of the city of Pine Bluff will hold its scheduled board of commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Colonial Steakhouse, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Underway Food desert elimination grants available

The Arkansas Department of Health - Arkansas Minority Health Commission announces its request for application availability for food desert elimination efforts around the state. The commission will award a maximum of four grants of up to $10,000 each to community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, and non-profits focused on food desert elimination. Grant funds can be used for a variety of purposes including community needs assessments, focus groups, and technical assistance. Applications can be obtained at healthy.arkansas.gov and typing ‘Bid Opportunities’ in the search bar. The deadline to apply is Jan. 4 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21 A&P commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the A&P Office, 623 S. Main St. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant,

(870) 534-2121.

JRMC sets blood drive

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the south classrooms 2 and 3. A photo ID is required, according to a news release. Walk-ins are welcome, however to make appointments, call 877-340-8777 or visit the Our Blood Institute website at obi.org.

Christian women set luncheon

The Christian Women’s Connection will hold its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be Shelia Pitt Nelson of Pine Bluff. Her topic will be “Christmas Thoughts and Interviews.” The Webb Sisters, a Gospel singing group of Pine Bluff, will sing, according to a news release. The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, drink, dessert, tax, and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance. Participants will be charged for reservations that aren’t kept.

Friday, Dec. 22 1st Ward pantry sets giveaway, parade

The First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry, 1201 Commerce Road, will host its 2023 Christmas Giveaway and Parade from 2-4:30 p.m. Dec. 22. The parade honors the Pine Bluff High School Football Team, the 2023 5A Conference Champs. The parade will include the PBHS Dance team and cheerleaders, according to a news release. The event also recognizes Bill and Shari Jones of Sissy’s Log Cabin. Details: Debra Allen, First Ward Living Grace executive director,

(479) 301-1096.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 22 Holiday closings set

S eve ra l a ge n c i e s a nnounced their holiday closings for Christmas. Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed Dec. 22-26. Jefferson County Courthouse will be closed Dec. 22-26. Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will be closed Dec. 25-26. Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will still take clients to cancer and dialysis treatments. State offices will be closed Dec. 25-26. The Capitol building continues to be open to the public for extended hours during the holiday season for those who wish to view the Christmas decorations. However, the Capitol will be closed on Christmas Day.

Sunday, Dec. 24 Amos Chapel hosts Christmas event, portraits

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will hold its annual Christmas Program at 11 a.m. Dec. 24 during morning worship service. Children will offer speeches and recitals as the church celebrates the birth of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Also, Amos Chapel invites the community to have their pictures taken by MG Photography Services from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 24. Family or individual photos can be taken. They will offer 4X6 prints for $10. The deadline to RSVP is Dec. 19. Details: Dee Clay, (870) 872-2361.

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 27 King Cotton tournament set

The King Cotton Holiday Classic high school basketball tournament will be held Dec. 27-29 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Both Pine Bluff High School and White Hall High School will be among the teams participating. The King Cotton tournament brings teams from all over the country to the Convention Center. Sixteen teams compete over the three-day tournament, according to a news release. For ticket information and more details, visit www.kingcottonclassic.org.

Sunday, Dec. 31 New Community presents Watch Night

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate Watch Night at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Prayer begins at 6 p.m. The community is invited to attend. The pastor/apostle, Patrick Lockett, will bring the message.

Through Sunday, Dec. 31 Lights & Legends open at Regional Park

The Enchanted Land of Lights & Legends drive-through exhibit is open at Regional Park until Dec. 31. The display hours are from 6-9 p.m., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Downtown Development. “Arkansas’ largest drive-thru holiday lights exhibition has over 240 displays, many of which are animated. Pine Bluff’s Regional Park is transformed into 1.3 miles of winter wonderland from mid-November through December,” according to ExplorePineBluff.com . Although admission is free, community volunteers accept donations at the end of the drive. Details: Regional Park, (870) 536-7600.

Comprehensive Care sets free exams

To commemorate World Aids Day, Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. will provide free primary care exams from now until Dec. 31 at the JCCSI clinics in Pine Bluff, Altheimer, Redfield, and other communities. An HIV blood test will be included in the exam, according to a news release. Participants should call to make an appointment for free exams at these sites: Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380; Redfield Clinic, (501) 397-2261; Altheimer Clinic; (870) 766-8411; Arkansas Baptist College Clinic; (501) 737-2014; College Station Clinic, (501) 490-2440; Little Rock Clinic, (501) 663-0055; and North Little Rock Clinic, (501) 812-0225.



