Camden’s SAU Tech names National Park College’s Thomas as chancellor

Jerry W. Thomas, who has spent several years in various administrative positions at both Southern Arkansas University and -- most recently -- National Park College in Hot Springs, will be the next chancellor of SAU Tech in Camden.

Thomas, who has his master's in counseling from Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia and a doctorate in educational administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce, will take the job at SAU Tech, a two-year college, on Jan. 10.

Gaye Manning, who was previously SAU Tech's vice chancellor, has been serving as interim chancellor following the May departure of Jason Morrison, who currently works at Trinity Valley Community College in Texas.

"I'm incredibly excited to assume the role of chancellor at SAU Tech," Thomas said in a news release Wednesday. "I look forward to becoming a part of the SAU Tech community and building upon the ongoing success of expanding access and opportunities for students.

"My goal is to support them every step of the way as they pursue their educational journey," he added. "Education transformed my own life, and I'm deeply committed to ensuring that these opportunities are available to students who aspire to create better lives for themselves."

Currently National Park College's vice president for academic affairs, Thomas has also served as its vice president for student affairs and enrollment management since 2016, a tenure that has included the college transitioning to a residential campus, increasing enrollment and implementing athletics, according to Jessica Williamson, SAU's assistant director of communications and marketing. He was also assistant vice president for student affairs at Thomas Edison State University in New Jersey's capital of Trenton, where he led the college's learner support center to national recognition for exemplary student service.

"We are extremely pleased that Dr. Thomas will be our new chancellor at SAU Tech," David Rankin, interim president of SAU, said in the news release. "His impressive accomplishments and background have prepared him well for this outstanding leadership opportunity."

SAU Tech, part of the Southern Arkansas University System, began in 1968 and has an average enrollment of roughly 1,800 students, according to SAU Tech. It operates under the governance of the board of trustees of the SAU System, located in Magnolia. More than 85% of SAU Tech students are first-generation, and more than 90% are Arkansans.

Thomas, who has his undergraduate degree in history from SAU and his master's in history from Louisiana Tech University, spent two decades at SAU in various student affairs positions and as an adjunct history professor before departing in 2013, according to Williamson. He served as a peer counselor, peer tutor coordinator and director of the TRIO Upward Bound program, a federally funded program that provides support to participants -- primarily first-generation college students and those from low-income families -- preparing for college.

Thomas is a U.S. Army veteran, trustee of Roanoke Baptist Church in Hot Springs, and past president of the Hot Springs, Arkadelphia, and Malvern alumni chapter of Kappa Psi Fraternity, according to Williamson. He has served on nonprofit boards in his community, including the Hot Springs Metro Partnership board, the YMCA, and the United Way of the Ouachitas.

The Aspen Institute recently named SAU Tech one of the top 150 community colleges in the nation -- one of five two-year colleges in Arkansas so honored. SAU Tech will compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, which will be announced in the spring of 2025.

The nation has more than 1,000 community colleges, and the Aspen Institute list emphasizes achievement in teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor's attainment, workforce success, access and equity for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds, according to the institute. Then-President Barack Obama called the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence "basically the Oscars for great community colleges."

Thomas has also been honored by the Aspen Institute, as one of 35 leaders selected -- and the only one from an Arkansas college -- for the 2023-24 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship.

This program, delivered in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, prepares the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success, according to National Park College.

"I am proud and delighted that Dr. Thomas's accomplishments and capabilities have been recognized by the Aspen Institute for Rising Presidents Fellowship, [and] I am certain that this experience will contribute to his continuing professional success," John Hogan, National Park College president, stated in a college news release.

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit dedicated to igniting "human potential to build understanding and create new possibilities for a better world," according to the institute. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a campus in Aspen, Colo., it "drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve society's greatest challenges."