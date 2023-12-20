Charter panel asks for report from 9 schools

The Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel on Tuesday picked out several academically-struggling, open-enrollment charter schools to report to the panel early next year about their situations.

The nine targeted campuses -- some of which are parts of overall high-performing charter school systems -- are in Pulaski and Jefferson counties. They are shaded in red in state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education data for showing a decline of five or more points in their federal Every Student Succeeds Act numerical score or otherwise "headed in the wrong direction."

The federal Every Student Succeeds Act numerical scores for schools, as well as the state's A-to-F letter grades, are meant to hold the state's public schools accountable for student learning. The numerical and letter grade scores are based largely on results from the state's required end-of-year tests in math, literacy and science. That test has been the ACT Aspire but is changing to a new testing program this coming spring.

Tiffani Grayer, director of state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education's school performance section, and Jeffrey Fetters, monitoring coordinator in the state's School Performance and Public School Accountability section, presented data on both open-enrollment and conversion charter schools.

Open-enrollment charters are those operated by non-profit organizations other than traditional school systems.

"We had 12 charter schools -- open enrollment and district conversion charters -- that had an F in 2023, compared to only 10 in 2022," Grayer told the panel. "We had 31 charters ... that earned a D in 2023 compared to 27 in 2022. Four of these schools were new charters and didn't have any reporting data prior to 2023, which explains the uptick in numbers."

The schools that the panel members said they wanted to learn more about in February are:

Friendship Elementary Academy in Little Rock, which went from a state-applied grade of C in 2022 to an F after the 2023 administration of the state-required ACT Aspire exams;

Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast in Pine Bluff, which had no letter grade in 2022 and started this school year with a D letter grade and low growth in achievement scores in both English/language arts and math. A growth score of 80 reflects a school year's worth of growth for students on campus. The Friendship Southeast campus had scores of 70.85 and 76.23;

The Jacksonville Lighthouse Elementary Academy, which had F grades in both 2022 and 2023 and growth scores of 73.19 in English/languages arts and 75.18 in math;

Founders Classical Academies of Arkansas West Little Rock Elementary, where the state letter grade dropped from an A in 2022 to a D in 2023. Founders Classical Academy Elementary Online didn't have a letter grade for 2022, but had an F in 2023 and a growth score of just 47.78 in mathematics. The Founders Classical Academies of Arkansas for middle grades, that went from a C grade to a D, had reported a growth score of 72.01 in math;

ESTEM East Village Elementary Public Charter School and the ESTEM Public Charter Elementary School in downtown Little Rock, both of which had D grades in 2022 and 2023 and growth scores below 80 in math;

Lisa Academy Elementary West, which went from C grade to a D as a result of dropping 0.61 points between 2022 and 2023 and had a growth score of 78.12 in English/languages arts.

As part of the overall presentation Tuesday of charter school achievement data, Fetters highlighted Fayetteville Virtual Academy, which increased its federal Every Student Succeeds Act score by 7.94 points in one year and improved its state-applied letter grade from a B to an A.

The panel review similarly highlighted the Pulaski County Special School District's Driven Virtual Academy, which improved its federal numerical score by 7.2 points and its letter grade from a D to a C. The Pulaski County district is planning to discontinue the virtual academy, which has seen a drop in enrollment as the covid-19 pandemic eased.

Grayer said those two schools showed an increase in their Every Student Succeeds Act score by 5 or more points and in their state letter grades.

Like the two virtual academies, two other charter schools improved their achievement scores -- Cabot Panther Academy by 19 points and Premier High School of Springdale by almost 30 points, Fetters said.

Haas Hall Bentonville and Haas Hall Academy @ The Lane demonstrated achievement growth better than 97.5% of schools statewide, according to the data presented by Grayer and Fetters.

The Charter Authorizing Panel, made up of Arkansas Department of Education employees and other interested citizens and chaired by the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education's Matthew Sutherlin, also intends in 2024 to invite high performing schools to present to the panel their successes.

Grayer noted that Pottsville Elementary School in the Pottsville School District had a growth score of 91.43, well above the desired score of 80.

"I'm from Hot Springs and we always say we have the best water in Arkansas, but we might all want to start drinking the water in Pottsville, instead!" Grayer said.