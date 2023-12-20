Child’s death in fire leads to Cleburne County woman’s arrest

A Tumbling Shoals woman faces child endangerment charges after a child died in a camper fire on Nov. 20, a Wednesday news release from the Cleburne County sheriff states.

An investigation into the child's death led to the arrest on Tuesday of Diana Welch, 34, who faces a felony charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, the release from Sheriff Chris Brown states.

Deputies arrived around 8:58 a.m. on Nov. 20 to a report of a fire at a camper on Houston Road, where they encountered a woman who was yelling that her baby was still inside.

First responders tried to rescue the child but were unsuccessful. The child's body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Welch was being held in the Cleburne County jail in lieu of a $300,000 bond, the release states.