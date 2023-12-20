COLUMNIST: Harvard gets an F

Harvard is the greatest university in America, maybe the world--or so some might have believed until listening to its president, Claudine Gay. She was asked at a congressional hearing if inflamed retrograde students recently screaming for Jewish genocide were breaking the school's rules. It depends on the context, she replied.

What transpired was an astonishing scene with Gay and two other presidents of elitist institutions of higher learning seeming more like they were devoted to lower learning, if any.

The dreaded sickness of antisemitism, which has been plaguing an innocent, wondrously exceptional minority throughout much of known history, is suddenly in our face in full force in America, where it seemed some time back to have begun dwindling to something less and less frightening. Its endurance in the Middle East, however, couldn't have been more certain given a dramatic outburst by Hamas fanatics.

They invaded Israel and killed babies. They tortured parents to death as children watched. Merrily laughing, they stripped clothes from women before subjecting them to repeated rape. These particular Israeli victims were then left painless through murder.

Israel, in its thoroughly justified military response to the massacre, has been accused of mercilessly killing Palestinian civilians, when in fact Hamas is killing them through often keeping them around when Israel affords cease-fire moments for their escape.

Although most Americans object, tormenting Jews is not limited to Israel, but has become disgustingly alive throughout too much of our country, and is hardly scarce in certain universities and colleges less than elite. Not a few of these schools dismiss America as founded by the greedy rich as they burden students with tuition beyond imagination. They worship identity politics, believe virtually all white people are inescapably oppressors, insist diversity is more important than merit and have converted education into indoctrination. The schools teach students not to tread on leftist ideology and they shut up challenges, as in a Harvard biology lecturer being harassed into departure for saying there are just two sexes, men and women.

Some donors have said so long to Harvard even as it remains super-rich. Not a few have commented on its limiting the number of highly capable Asian students and the practice of handing out A's to virtually all students in all classes, likely causing some to apply themselves less.

Fewer are likely to give Harvard an A.