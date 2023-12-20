Marriages

Blake Hamilton, 33, and Shelma Bahari, 28, both of Fort Worth.

George Anderson, 36, and Stephanie Loy, 32, both of Bryant.

Tommy Crumpton, 23, of Mabelvale and Asi' Una Livingston, 22, of North Little Rock.

Rufus Whitmore, 79, and Earlean Williams, 80, both of North Little Rock.

Marcus Bozeman, 53, and Morgan Bell, 31, both of Little Rock.

Keith Glover, 40, and Melissa Kennedy, 40, both of Maumelle.

Justin Holliday, 28, and Jessica Kennard, 42, both of North Little Rock.

Bennie Sims, 46, and Tammie Ricks, 43, both of Little Rock.

Tiffany Bellows, 34, and Edward Capell, 36, both of Sherwood.

Callum Allison, 31, and Shelby Dunlap, 22, both of Little Rock.

Derick Cross, 21, of Mabelvale and Talaya Teague, 21, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-4273. Natasha Hatton v. Michael Hatton.

23-4276. Daveta Davis v. John Davis Jr.

GRANTED

23-2647. Darlisha Batchelor v. Jernezia Gibbs.

23-2745. Hannah Lamb v. Darien Logan.

23-3105. Lino Ouch v. Botny Heang.