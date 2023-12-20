Dauda beats buzzer, lifts Arkansas over Illinois

Maryam Dauda made a layup in the game’s final second and Arkansas mounted a late comeback to claim a 60-59 victory over Illinois on Wednesday at the West Palm Beach (Fla.) Classic.

The Razorbacks (10-3) trailed 59-56 with 1:51 to play. They outscored the Fighting Illini 4-0 over the game’s remainder, capped by the Dauda feed from Samara Spencer with 0.2 seconds remaining.

Saylor Poffenbarger made 2 free throws to pull Arkansas within 59-58, and the Razorbacks made 3 defensive stops, including with 12 seconds remaining. Poffenbarger hauled in her 19th rebound off a missed layup from Illinois’ Makira Cook and gave an outlet pass to Spencer.

Spencer, who was playing 50 miles away from her hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and tied a game-high 17 points, drove in the lane and dished to an open Dauda, a 6-4 forward from Bentonville who finished the layup before the buzzer sounded.

“In my head, I said, if we get a stop and the ball ends up in anybody's hands from the state of Florida, I'm going to let it go,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said. “So if Taliah [Scott] got it or Sam got it, we weren't going to call a timeout and advance it or run a play and give them a chance to get set up.

“I felt like we'd been good all day against their backpedal defense. So when we get, when it gets into Sam's hands, I felt really good about it.”

The make completed a fourth-quarter comeback. Arkansas trailed 53-50 entering the final period and did not lead in the quarter until the Dauda make. The game was tied twice in the quarter.

It was the first buzzer beater for Dauda.

“Sam made a perfectly good pass to me,” Dauda said after the game on the Razorback Sports Network. “Mentally, I was like, ‘I’ve just got to shoot it. Just go up, and if I get fouled, I go to the free-throw line and make my two free throws.’

“It was just a mentality that in the last seconds, just go up and be strong, and just do what you do.”

Illinois, ranked No. 60 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, is the second-highest rated team Arkansas has beaten this year. The Fighting Illini (5-5) were ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 to begin the season.

“I can tell you this, I don't know what happens tomorrow,” Neighbors said, “but that right there could be something we look back on in March and go, ‘That was a click moment. That was when something really clicked for us.’”

Arkansas was led by its two players from the state of Florida, guards Spencer and Scott, who combined for 34 points. Poffenbarger had 8 points, 19 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Arkansas is scheduled to face Illinois-Chicago at 10 a.m. Central on Thursday. The game will stream live on FloHoops, which requires a subscription.