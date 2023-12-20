Florida rallies past Michigan in 2OTs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tyrese Samuel had a season-high 21 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks, Zyon Pullin scored 22 points and Florida beat Michigan 106-101 in double overtime Tuesday night at the Jumpman Invitational for the Gators' fourth win in a row.

Samuel got deep post position and threw down a dunk that made it 93-93 with 3:51 left in the second overtime and Michigan sealed it with an 11-0 run. Pullin followed with two free throws and Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard made back-to-back layups before Clayton hit a three-pointer that capped the spurt and gave Florida a nine-point lead with 47 seconds left.

Dug McDaniel scored a career-high 33 points and made 12 of 13 free throws for Michigan (6-6). Olivier Nkamhoua scored 24 points and a grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds, Terrance Williams II scored 17, Tarris Reed Jr. 14 and Nimari Burnett 10.

Richard scored 17 and Alex Condon 13 for Florida (8-3). Clayton scored 12.

Reed converted a three-point play early in the second half to give Michigan a two-point lead and spark a 14-4 run that gave the Wolverines their biggest lead of the game at 55-46 when Reed hit a jumper in the lane to cap the spurt with 15 minutes to play.

Micah Handlogten made a layup before Pullin finished through contact at the rim and hit the free throw to give Florida a three-point lead with seven minutes remaining in regulation.

Nkamhoua's three put the Wolverines up 72-69 two minutes later, but Richard answered with a three-pointer. Pullin followed with a layup before he and Richard sandwiched three-point plays around another by Reed to give the Gators a four-point lead with 1:36 left. Burnett hit a jumper and -- after a tie-up gave Michigan the ball back -- Nkamhoua threw down a put-back dunk to make it 81-81 with 12 seconds to go. Reed blocked a potential winning layup attempt by Pullin before Condon missed a three-point shot as time expired.

Samuel grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed three by Clayton and kicked it out to Pullin for a three-pointer from the left wing with eight seconds left in overtime to make it 89-89 and eventually force a second OT.

TOP 25 MEN

PROVIDENCE 72,

NO. 6 MARQUETTE 57

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Devin Carter scored 22 points with eight rebounds to lead Providence over No. 6 Marquette -- the third time in five seasons that the unranked Friars have beaten a ranked Golden Eagles team.

Carter made five three-pointers and Ticket Gaines also hit five to finish with 18 for Providence (10-2, 1-0 Big East), which has not lost at home to Marquette since 2019.

Reigning Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek had 21 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists for Marquette (9-3, 0-1).

NO. 20 JAMES MADISON 87, COPPIN STATE 48

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- TJ Bickerstaff scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to lead No. 20 James Madison over Coppin State.

Terrence Edwards Jr. added 16 points for the Dukes (11-0) and Julien Wooden finished with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Dukes scored 34 points off 30 Coppin State turnovers. James Madison also put up 50 points in the paint.

Justin Winston had 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Coppin State (1-12).

NO. 23 MEMPHIS 77,

NO. 22 VIRGINIA 55

MEMPHIS -- David Jones scored 26 points, Caleb Mills added 11 and No. 23 Memphis built a second-half lead to pull away from No. 22 Virginia 77-54 on Tuesday night.

Jones was 8 of 15 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from outside the arc as Memphis (9-2) won its fourth straight.

Reece Beekman led the Cavaliers (9-2) with 13 points, while Jake Groves added 12 points. Ryan Dunn finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks as Virginia saw its five-game winning streak snapped.

While Virginia's defense is ranked high in several categories, it was the Memphis pressure and the Tigers style that allowed them to hold a double-digit lead midway through the second half.

The advantage stretched to 65-44 with a 13-0 Memphis rally.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 93, BOWLING GREEN 62

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- Chloe Kitts scored a career-best 21 points, Bree Hall added 18 and No. 1 South Carolina rolled.

Hall made 3 three-pointers and the Gamecocks (11-0) hit their first 10 shots while opening an 18-point lead in the first quarter against the Falcons (6-3).

Morgan Sharps made seven three-pointers and scored 25 to lead Bowling Green.