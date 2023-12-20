Haas Hall Rogers relocation plan advances

The Haas Hall Academy @ the Lane in Rogers is further along its track to change locations as the result of action Tuesday by the Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel.

The panel voted unanimously with virtually no questions or discussion to support the seventh- through 12th-grade school's proposed move from 121 West Poplar St. to The Peaks Development, 2807 Ajax Avenue, both in Rogers.

The Arkansas Board of Education will make the final decision on the plan, possibly as soon as next month.

Documents accompanying the proposal show that the school system will pay $35,363.25 a month for 21,762 square feet of space.

The 234-student Rogers campus will continue to operate in the former Lane Hotel in downtown Rogers through this school year before moving to space previously occupied by John Brown University, according to an October report in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"Our hope is to increase enrollment and to be more accessible to potential scholars and their families," Haas Hall Academy charter system founder and Superintendent Martin Schoppmeyer said in October about the move.

Haas Hall operates five campuses with a total of 1,422 students as of Oct. 1. Haas Hall's other campuses are in Bentonville, Springdale, Fayetteville and Fort Smith.

Information for this article was contributed by Al Gaspeny of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.