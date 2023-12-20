April Sloane, 43, Washington County, Pa., controller, was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges after a necropsy of her dog, Thor, showed the animal died of "severe emaciation" and weighed only 20 pounds, less than half of what its weight should have been.

Kathryn Barger, a Los Angeles County Department of Public Works superintendent, said work crews are "thrilled" that a thin layer density gauge, a tool that uses radiation to measure soil and asphalt density, was returned to the agency.

Michelle Caldier, a Republican state representative of Gig Harbor, Wash., "demonstrates a pattern of behavior in which she lashes out at people, makes public statements that have the impact of demeaning and embarrassing individuals and is generally disrespectful," an investigator concluded in a report.

Hunter Biden, the adult son of President Joe Biden, is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles in January for arraignment on nine tax counts including filing a false return, tax evasion, failure to file and failure to pay, records show.

Jacqueline Coleman, 41, Democratic lieutenant governor of Kentucky, said in a statement she expects "to make a full recovery" after a "successful" double mastectomy was performed.

Barbara Balmaseda, 23, of Miami Lakes, Fla., who interned for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio between 2018-19, was freed on $100,000 bond after being charged with a felony count of obstructing an official and several misdemeanors in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Daneicha Bringht, 31, of Parma, Ohio, was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting her 5-year-old son and will have to serve at least 35 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Di Sanh Duong, 68, a Vietnamese refugee, faces up to 10 years in prison after becoming the first person convicted under Australian laws created in 2018 that ban covert foreign interference in domestic politics after prosecutors argued he planned to cultivate a relationship with the then-government minister Alan Tudge on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

Noel Montalvo, 59, formerly on death row, has been released from York County Prison in Pennsylvania following dismissal of murder charges in a 1998 double slaying that he blamed on his brother, who died in prison.