Late run lifts Marion over Jonesboro

MARION -- In a game of runs Tuesday night, Marion's boys ripped off the last one against Jonesboro.

After the Golden Hurricane hit the Patriots with a 9-0 run to open the game, Marion scored the game's final seven points to push the Pats past Jonesboro 35-28 at Fidelity Bank Arena.

Junior guard Lyndell Buckingham Jr. gave Marion (5-0) a 31-28 lead with 1:55 left in the game, followed by two free throws by Jalen White for a 33-28 lead with 54.1 seconds left. Buckingham hit a streaking David Brewer for a layup with 22.7 seconds left to cap the scoring.

"I'm happy to win always. We certainly didn't play to our potential tonight, but it's a promising sign when you can not play your best game and beat a quality opponent," Marion Coach Emmanuel Wade said. "I'm really happy with our defensive effort pretty much all night, and the offense got some hoops when we needed them."

Buckingham finished with 15 points and 4 assists, while Kayden Nesbitt added 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Terrance Brown led Jonesboro (5-6) with nine points. Kelen Smith had seven.

In Marion's first home game of the season, it was Jonesboro playing the role of the aggressor, connecting on 5 of 10 shots in the first quarter and taking a 9-0 lead when Luke Baltz scored on a layup with 2:20 left in the quarter.

Nesbitt added some energy off the bench from there, racking up four rebounds and scoring five points in the same frame, but the Hurricane led 11-5 after the first quarter.

Buckingham turned the game in the second quarter, canning a three-pointer on the initial possession before hitting Nesbitt for an assist to move Marion within 11-10.

Buckingham then added two free throws and passed Nesbitt for a three-pointer. When Mikell Lewis turned an offensive rebound into a layup with 47.4 seconds left in the half, the Pats had taken a 17-11 lead that was 17-12 at halftime.

Marion's defense harassed Jonesboro into missing all eight of its field-goal attempts in the second quarter, while Marion played turnover-free basketball in the same time.

"Lyndell started pushing the pace for us a little bit," Wade said. "He usually makes good decisions, and in that stretch, he was playing faster, which forced them to do the same."

Just as Marion had taken control of the game in the second quarter, Jonesboro scrapped back in the third quarter, recording six offensive rebounds that led to seven second-chance points. The Hurricane tied the game at 24-24 when Brown scored on a layup with 1:02 left in the third quarter.

Myerion Taylor's layup gave Jonesboro a 26-24 lead with 6:38 left in the fourth, but White responded with a layup in traffic to tie the game against with 5:04 left.

The teams went scoreless for almost 3 minutes, but sophomore LaDaryl Robinson broke the tie with a layup with 2:21 remaining.

Smith tied the game at 28-28 with 2:14 left, but he was not able to convert the three-point play opportunity, which set the table for Marion's closing run.

It was Marion's first victory over Jonesboro since 2020, snapping a run of 8 straight losses to the Golden gang.

"All wins are big wins," Wade said. "We are proud to get this one, but our season is far from over. We have a lot of work to do. But I'm proud of the work and effort our guys have put in the past few weeks."