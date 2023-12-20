Leak in 72” pipe from Lake Maumelle spurred recent Central Arkansas Water repair operation

Central Arkansas Water crews recently had to repair a leak in the 72-inch-diameter water main that carries water from Lake Maumelle to the Jack H. Wilson Water Treatment Plant in Little Rock.

The "hairline crack" occurred in a section of the pipe located underground at 21 Rocky Valley Cove, a home just outside the fence of the treatment plant, according to Central Arkansas Water spokesman Douglas Shackelford.

"We're not sure exactly what caused it, but it appears the crack slowly grew over some time until the homeowner noticed water surfacing," Shackelford said in an email. "We believe it was most likely a stress fracture that was induced from a fitting in the pipe just before that joint."

Central Arkansas Water received the call from the homeowner on Nov. 29, the break was isolated on Dec. 1 and the main was placed back in service on Dec. 8, according to Shackelford.

"Crews were able to successfully weld the crack closed without having to replace the section of pipe," he wrote.

During a meeting of Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners last Thursday, Chief Operating Officer Blake Weindorf called the effort to fix the main "one of the most critical repairs" of the last 30 years.

Although they might not like to talk about it, the utility's staff prepares for these types of scenarios with tabletop exercises and emergency-response planning, Weindorf said.

It was just the fourth repair ever made to the 72-inch-diameter main installed in 1978, Weindorf said.

The first two were performed in the early to mid-1980s and the third occurred when crews replaced an entire section of the main in the 1990s, according to Weindorf.

The main carries about 60% of the utility's flow to the entire service area at any given time, "so it is the most important pipe out of our 2,700 miles of pipe across the system," he said.

The 72-inch-diameter main runs a little more than 7.5 miles from Lake Maumelle to the treatment plant alongside a 48-inch-diameter main.

A separate 39-inch-diameter gravity-fed main conveys water from Lake Winona, Central Arkansas Water's other source-water reservoir, to the Ozark Point Water Treatment Plant.

After Central Arkansas Water learned of the leak, the utility's staff arrived on the scene quickly as Weindorf "pulled troops together," he recalled.

They realized they would need to divert water and make contingency plans to potentially rely on the Jackson Reservoir, an auxiliary water impoundment in Little Rock, Weindorf said.

The reservoir is out of service at the moment, having been drawn down because of scheduled repairs and upgrades to its intake structure, according to Shackelford.

Despite the leak, water still could be pushed through the main, Weindorf said. Pressure in the area where the leak occurred is only about 15 to 17 pounds per square inch because the treatment plant is located just beyond it, he said.

Once crews dug into the ground and saw that the leak was near a joint in the pipe, it eased concerns that they might have to deal with a catastrophic failure caused by a break in the spiral-bound wire that compresses the cylinder, Weindorf said.

The utility's staff isolated the section of the 72-inch-diameter main from the Little Maumelle River crossing and relied on the single 48-inch-diameter main into the city, Weindorf said, noting that "we like having backup plans, and we were at the end of our backup plans."

Thankfully, everything went as well as it could have in the field, he added.

In an interview on Tuesday, resident Heather Winston said that she "knew there was a pipe that ran through our yard -- it's why our lot's so big -- I did not know that it was one of their main water lines and I didn't know it was a six-foot pipe, or that there's a four-foot pipe right next to it."

The soaked, leaking lawn and a waterlogged, five-foot-wide hump that eventually formed on it signaled the trouble below the surface. Winston's kids jumped on the bubble in the yard, telling her, "Look, Mom, it moves!" she recalled.

Watching the repair process was like observing a "science project" right in her front yard, she said.

Winston, 43, praised Central Arkansas Water's employees, from the higher-ups down to the "worker bees," recalling that they were "as kind as they could be, as gracious as they could be."

When the crew had to work under the lights until 4:45 a.m. at one point, they were apologetic, she said.

A package of rate increases Central Arkansas Water's board approved in January includes a new infrastructure fee that will fund the construction of a new 60-inch-diameter main from Lake Maumelle to the Wilson treatment plant, plus two other categories of improvements.