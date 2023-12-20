Marched right along

Congressman Bruce Westerman, representing the 4th District of the state of Arkansas, has cast an innumerable number--too numerous to count, really--of shameful and hypocritical votes during his tenure in Washington, but the one opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is at the top of the list.

With no evidence whatsoever, he marched right along with the do-nothing Republicans to vote "aye," affirming a cartoonist's suggestion that they are pleading with Biden to tell them why they wish to impeach him.

It's time for a change, but in this gerrymandered district that is nothing but a pipe dream.

STEVE A. JONES

El Dorado

My worst nightmare

It was 2044. Ninety-seven-year-old Donolf Trumpler, having destroyed our democracy, had been emperor for 20 years. The political base that elected him so hated certain groups that he decided to please them to keep them a viable support group. So he had women, gays, non-Christians, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians and the elderly all locked away to starve and die in concentration camps. America became a country of straight white Christian males overnight. Everyone who was left in the country cheered.

Though he was still functionally illiterate himself, Trumpler allowed the remaining citizens to read the Bible but had the sacred books all translated into Russian to accommodate our closest ally. Russia had already invaded and conquered six more European countries with U.S.T. military aid so, in a show of support, Donolf declared the U.S. should become a bilingual nation, with only English and Russian spoken here. (On Day 1, he had had the country renamed "The United States of Trumpler.")

But soon, some discontent arose. People began to complain that a head of lettuce was now $20 because Trumpler had permanently closed our southern border, cutting off a vital labor supply. And sports fans complained because the NFL and the NBA had disappeared, as did hockey when he closed the border to Canada, too. Veterans were upset because he always referred to them as "losers." Worse yet, some of his followers said they started to miss women.

He gave in on that one and ordered all Christian, blonde, blue-eyed, attractive (scoring 8 and above) women in Scandinavian countries to come to the United States for mating and housework. Fortunately Norway, Denmark and Sweden informed him that they were all sovereign nations and didn't have to comply. And the women in those countries (every single one of them) all suggested that he do something to himself that is anatomically impossible ... especially for a man in his 90s.

Thankfully, at that moment I woke up. Or did I?

LINDA FARRELL

Bella Vista

Witch hunt ending?

Aren't you sick and tired of Donald Trump and his minions complaining about Joe Biden and the Democrats weaponizing the justice system and using it against their political opponents? What a crock. Have they forgotten Trump's bellowing "lock her up" to rouse his supporters against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race? He publicly threatened her with criminal prosecution as soon as he was in power.

It was Trump who tried to get the military to intervene in his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. It was Trump who wished he had some generals who would do his bidding in confrontations with his adversaries.

Would you consider Hunter Biden to be a political adversary of Joe Biden? The Justice Department is going after him in spades. Does that sound like a system in cahoots with the administration? Of course not.

One of the real tragedies of the Trump era is the way the right has portrayed the Justice Department and the FBI as villains. The FBI didn't plant hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. It didn't lie about their existence and ignore multiple requests to turn them over to the National Archives pursuant to federal law.

Trump is just a whiny baby who constantly portrays himself as a victim. Every legitimate investigation into his corrupt business practices or illegal attempts to overturn the 2020 election results is labeled as a "witch hunt." Luckily, it is starting to sound like the hunt is over and the witch is about to be caught and convicted. I doubt he will ever be locked up, but one can always hope.

DAVID ELI COCKCROFT

Little Rock