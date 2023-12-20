LR printing firm to merge, will stop work by year end

Little Rock commercial printing company Democrat Printing and Lithographing (DP&L) is merging with EP Graphics Inc. and transitioning operations to its Berne, Ind., plant.

The former Arkansas Democrat newspaper established what is now DP&L as its commercial printing division in 1871; DP&L became independent in 1906 and currently has a 126,000-square-foot production facility at 6401 Lindsey Road.

Operations there will cease by the end of the year.

“All employees are impacted. Some of our employees are taking positions with EP Graphics — some in Little Rock and some in Indiana,” said DP&L President Emily Parke Stevens over email. “We are helping others find new positions. We have a strategic partnership with EP Graphics to ensure our customers are taken care of. The current sales and account executive staff will continue serving DP&L’s customers. EP Graphics takes over day-to-day operations and management.” She said she could not divulge many details about the deal, including the closing cost.

DP&L has been under five generations of family ownership and prepares, prints and binds more than 220 magazines, catalogs and other publications.

“We are excited about the opportunities that this acquisition brings for both our team and our customers.EP Graphics shares our core values and vision, as well as sharing our history as a family owned business, and we are confident that this transition will result in continued success and growth,” said Frank Parke III, DP&L’s co-owner and chairman of the board.

“The decision to enter into this partnership was carefully considered, and EP Graphics emerged as the ideal partner to carry forward the legacy and continue the tradition of excellence established by DP&L. The strategic partnership with EP Graphics brings together two dynamic organizations, combining our strengths and expertise to create a stronger and more competitive entity in the ever-changing printing industry.” Located south of Fort Wayne, EP Graphics is another family-owned commercial printer, which specializes in fulfillment and mailing services. Company President and Chief Executive Officer Tyler Kitt said the partnership “strengthens our position in the industry and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers.”



