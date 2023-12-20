Man arrested after truck theft, crash NLR man charged in attack with pipe

Man arrested after truck theft, crash

Pulaski County deputies on Monday morning arrested a man who they say stole a woman's truck and then rammed another vehicle with it.

The victim called deputies Monday morning and told them she had located her stolen vehicle, a GMC truck. When deputies approached, the man behind the wheel, later identified as Justin Potts, 37, drove off, hitting the victim's other vehicle in the process, according to an arrest report.

The woman's 11-year-old son was in the vehicle that was struck, the report states.

Deputies pursued Potts a short distance before he ran off the road and fled into the woods, where he was arrested about 9 a.m. Pulaski County jail employees had redacted the location of the arrest from the document.

Potts faces two felony aggravated assault charges and one felony count each of fleeing in a vehicle and theft by receiving. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Tuesday evening, an online inmate roster showed.

NLR man charged in attack with pipe

North Little Rock police on Tuesday morning arrested a man who they say beat another man badly with a metal pipe.

Officers around 7 p.m. Monday responded to a report of an injured man screaming in the street at 800 E. Washington Ave. and located a victim who said a man with a pipe had beaten him, according to an arrest report. The victim had severe injuries to his head and other injuries to his arms and hands.

The next morning, officers returned to the area to recover a metal pipe thought to have been used in the attack and view surveillance footage of a possible suspect.

They encountered Charles Porter, 38, near 116 S. Pine St. wearing clothing almost identical to the suspect seen in the video footage, the report says. Porter is listed in the report as a homeless resident of North Little Rock.

After officers read Porter his rights, he viewed a still frame from the video footage. Initially he said that the suspect pictured was him, and then he said it wasn't, the report says. After an interview and further investigation, police arrested him in connection to the beating.

Porter faces a felony charge of first-degree battery and was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Tuesday evening, an online inmate roster showed.