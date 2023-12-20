McCowan rallies UTSA to victory

FRISCO, Texas -- Redshirt freshman Owen McCown completed 22 of 31 passes for 251 yards and 2 touchdowns as Texas-San Antonio rallied from a 14-0 deficit to beat Marshall 35-17 in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday night.

Robert Henry had touchdown runs of 3 and 1 yards, and Rocko Griffin one for 17 yards for UTSA (9-4), which won a bowl game for the first time following four bowl losses including in each of the previous three seasons.

Joshua Cephus caught a 44-yard touchdown pass and David Amador II caught one for 19 yards.

Marshall (6-7) lost seven of its final nine games to finish with its first losing season since 2016.

McCown, a transfer who started three games for Colorado last season, stepped in after senior Frank Harris, who recorded 39 wins in 51 starts over seven years in the program, was declared out because of a shoulder injury suffered in UTSA's previous game on Nov. 24.

For Marshall, redshirt freshman Cole Pennington passed for 257 yards and was sacked six times.

Ethan Payne's 1-yard touchdown run following the first of McCown's two first-quarter interceptions and a 64-yard touchdown run by Rasheen Ali put Marshall ahead 14-0.

Marshall's Rece Verhoff kicked a 44-yard field goal.