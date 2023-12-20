Menifield’s arrival to help right away

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman might feel like he's back in the NBA with the addition of a new point guard a third of the way through the season.

But Keyon Menifield didn't come to the Razorbacks through a trade or free-agent signing.

Menifield, a 6-1 sophomore transfer from Washington, has been with the Razorbacks since last summer. But in July it was announced he would redshirt as a non-scholarship player.

The redshirt status changed for Menifield last Friday when Arkansas announced he had been granted a waiver by the NCAA and was immediately eligible to play with the end of the academic fall semester.

Musselman, a former NBA head coach with Golden State and Sacramento now in his fifth season at Arkansas, wasted no time getting Menifield into a game, playing him 19 minutes off the bench in the Razorbacks' 69-66 victory over Lipscomb last Saturday night at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

"It's been up and down," Menfield said of his emotions the past several months. "When I got here, I was very excited to meet my new teammates and the coaching staff and get to work for the season.

"Then when I found out I couldn't play, it was heartbreaking at first.

"But I decided if I couldn't play in games, I still wanted to do whatever I could to make my team better. Being on the scout team and working on the other team's plays, I was just wanting to get my teammates ready to play their best in games.

"I also had in my mind, 'OK, if I have to sit out, it can still be good for me because I can use that time to get bigger and stronger.' "

Then came the news that Menifield -- who averaged 10 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game at Washington -- had been declared eligible to play for Arkansas this season.

"It really came out of nowhere that I'd be able to play, so it was amazing," Menifield said. "It was a long process, but I still had faith. I believed in my coaches. They said they had my back, and they did."

Menifield finished with 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists without a turnover against Lipscomb.

















"Conditioning, it's hard to throw a guy in there [11] games in," Musselman said of Menifield sitting out Arkansas' first 10 games. "How assertive can he be? He's probably trying to fit in.

"But I'm really happy that we won a game and we got him minutes."

Menifield said he didn't expect to play so many minutes in his Arkansas debut. He entered the game with 11:46 left in the first half.

"I thought I was going to get in there a little bit, maybe play a few minutes," he said. "To play 19 minutes after missing the first 10 games, I couldn't believe it.

"But I was very excited. I've just got to do better now and help my team win.

"When I first got into the game, I was a little nervous, because I hadn't played in a long time. I got tired pretty fast, but after I got to play a little bit, I was good after that."

Menifield said he's up to 161 pounds after playing at 140 last season. His goal is to be at 175 to 180 pounds next season.

"I think my speed and how I move helped me a lot," Menfield said of playing at 140 pounds in the Pac-12. "Even though I wasn't as strong and didn't weigh as much as a lot of the guys I played against, I knew how to maneuver and get to the basket.

"Now when I get bumped, I can take it a little bit more than when I first got here. It used to be that when people bumped me, they got me off my spot a little bit. But now I'm able to handle the contact better."

Menifield played in Arkansas' Red-White intrasquad scrimmage, but he wasn't eligible to dress out for two exhibition games against Texas-Tyler and Purdue.

The Lipscomb game marked Menifield's first time facing another team since March 8 of last season, when he played 37 minutes in Washington's 74-68 loss to Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas -- the same venue where Arkansas ended its season with a loss to eventual national champion Connecticut in the NCAA Tournament West Region semifinals.

Menfield had 10 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 blocked shot in his final game with the Huskies.

Three weeks after Washington ended its season at 16-16, Menifield entered the transfer portal on March 28. He committed to Arkansas on April 4 after also considering Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State and Louisville.

"As soon as I went into the portal, every single coach on the Arkansas staff hit me up," Menifield said. "They were on me every day and talking about the winning culture here and how Coach Muss is hard on his players, but he's going to do whatever he has to do to make us better.

"I decided coming here was the best thing for me and for my future. I felt like it was a better place for me and better competition, a better environment."

Menifield, who played at Flint (Mich.) Beecher High School before transferring to Phoenix Prep in Arizona, said he lost count of how many colleges contacted him when he entered the transfer portal.

"I didn't know what to expect or how many schools were going to call, because I wasn't that heavily recruited in high school," he said. "When I woke up and I saw so many people had called, I couldn't believe it.

"I had never seen my phone that busy -- ever. It was crazy for sure."

The interest in Menifield wasn't surprising considering he averaged 28.7 minutes in 32 games at Washington with 21 starts and was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

"He's going to change our team for sure," Musselman said on his radio show Monday night. "He's a very, very unselfish player. He's got an incredible burst of speed. He's a dynamic player.

"What's really cool about Keyon is he has a real positive spirit about himself, and the players were really, really excited when it became known that he was going to be eligible. They want to play with him. They want him on the floor.

"I think he's going to make our offense run a little bit smoother, because he's got a true point guard mentality."

Arkansas junior guard Tramon Mark, who scored 17 points against Lipscomb, was in the game with Menifield for 17 minutes.

"I'm just really excited for him," Mark said. "Just everything he's been through -- not playing and knowing you should be out there.

"Now that he's finally out there, I know it's a good feeling for him and it's a good feeling for the team. Just working him back in, getting more reps in practice."

Menifield said he expects to feel more comfortable when the Razorbacks play their next game against Abilene Christian on Thursday night at Walton Arena.

"I feel like I can be a playmaker, get everybody shots," Menifield said. "I can get my own shots, but I'm not going to force any shots. I want everybody to get everybody involved."