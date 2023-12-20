International music sensation Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have reportedly broken up less than a year after they began seeing each other, according to People. Representatives for the "Yo Perreo Sola" singer and Jenner did not immediately respond to The Times' requests for comment. The duo sparked breakup rumors after Jenner shared an Instagram photo of a sunset Nov. 14 that she captioned, "what's meant for me, will simply find me." Bad Bunny, 29, refused to speak about his ties to Jenner in a September cover story for Vanity Fair. The Grammy winner didn't confirm or deny whether the reality star was his girlfriend, and the interviewer wrote that she was warned not to probe about the supposed romance with Jenner. "I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone," the hitmaker said, adding that his mother is among the ones "to whom I have to clarify anything."

Former James Bond actor George Lazenby returned home over the weekend after spending weeks in a nursing facility after a fall. In November, the 84-year-old Australian actor fell at his Los Angeles home and injured his head. He has been recovering at Beverly West Healthcare, according to his agent Anders Frejdh. "From LA with Love Three weeks after my arrival I'm very happy to report our client George Lazenby has safely returned home," Frejdh wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of himself alongside Lazenby as the actor sat up in bed. "After an accidental fall at home in November leading to a head injury he's rehabilitated well thanks to the great team at Beverly West Healthcare for which I, his family and friends are grateful for." "Not easy getting old but at 84, George has certainly demonstrated what a fighter he is. Love and only love," he added. Despite previous reports of a brain injury, a representative for Lazenby told People that the actor "doesn't have, or have got, a brain injury of any kind," adding that his fall led to a scar and some stitches. Lazenby was the second actor to play British MI6 agent 007 in the James Bond movie franchise, replacing Sean Connery. He had the shortest tenure as Bond, only acting in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." The movie went on to achieve commercial success. Lazenby continues to act and is starring in several forthcoming small-budget independent action films.