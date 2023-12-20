Nation honors O’Connor memory

WASHINGTON -- Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the Arizona rancher's daughter who became a voice of moderate conservatism as the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, was memorialized by President Joe Biden on Tuesday as a pioneer in the legal world who inspired generations of women.

Biden and Chief Justice John Roberts were among those who eulogized O'Connor at Washington National Cathedral. O'Connor retired from the high court in 2006 after more than two decades, and died Dec. 1 at age 93.





The president, a longtime senator who once chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee, began his remarks by recalling her 1981 confirmation hearing -- a day that Biden described as momentous because of the history that she would make on the nation's most powerful court.

He called her "a pioneer in her own right" who shattered barriers in both the political and legal worlds, along with the "nation's consciousness." He said that "her principles were deeply held and of the highest order."

"How she embodied such attributes under such pressure and scrutiny helped empower generations of women in every part of American life, including the court itself -- helping to open doors, secure freedoms and prove that a woman can not only do anything a man can do, but many times do it a hell of a lot -- a heck of a lot better," the president said.

Biden added: "Excuse my language, Father."

Roberts, in his eulogy, also highlighted O'Connor's trailblazing career and said her leadership shaped the legal profession, making it clear that justices were both men and women. She had a distinct style during arguments, often jumping in with a question that cut to the heart of a case, he said. That put her most important issues on the table quickly, in line with one of her favorite sayings: "Get it done."

"She was so successful that the barriers she broke down are almost unthinkable today," Roberts said, calling her a "strong, influential and iconic jurist."

Roberts had initially been tapped to replace O'Connor, although during his confirmation process, he was nominated to be chief justice. He recalled how O'Connor, in response to questions from reporters about him, said the only issue with the then-nominee was that he didn't wear a skirt.

"My initial reaction was, of course, everything's negotiable," Roberts said.

O'Connor was nominated in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan. Largely unknown on the national scene until her appointment, she would come to be referred to by commentators as the nation's most powerful woman.

"She loved the law and the Supreme Court," said Jay O'Connor, one of her three sons, during her memorial service. "She loved our country and our democracy. And most of all, she loved her family."

The late justice's final message to her three sons, Jay O'Connor said, included the guidance: "Our purpose in life is to help others along the way."

"What a beautiful, powerful and totally Sandra Day O'Connor sentiment," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman and Chris Megerian of The Associated Press.

