GS Partners Global, Swiss Valorem Bank, and Josip Heit, chief executive officer, chairman of the board and control person of GS Partners, have been ordered to stop the sale of unregistered, fraudulent securities in Arkansas.

Arkansas Securities Commissioner Susannah T. Marshall entered a cease-and-desist order to stop the sale of "MetaCertificates" tied to digital assets, a news release said.

Heit, GS Partners and Swiss Valorem Bank "promoted a global, fraudulent multi-level marketing scheme that solicited investors to purchase MetaCertificates. Investors were encouraged to purchase MetaCertificates by making an initial investment payment in digital currency to GS Partners. Additional payments were required to unlock various features of the initial investment and activate the payment of promised weekly and monthly profits," the release said.

The activity violated the Arkansas Securities Act because it failed to provide "material disclosures and key information to Arkansas investors and by offering and selling unregistered, nonexempt MetaCertificate securities to Arkansans," the release said.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

NEW YORK -- Hackers accessed Xfinity customers' personal information by exploiting a vulnerability in software used by the company, the Comcast-owned telecommunications business said.

In a notice to customers, Xfinity said there was unauthorized access to internal systems sometime between Oct. 16 and 19.

Xfinity discovered the "suspicious activity" on Oct. 25, and in the following months determined that information was "likely acquired." On Dec. 6, the company concluded that information included usernames and hashed passwords -- and, for some customers, the last four digits of Social Security numbers, account security questions, birth dates and contact information.

Xfinity is "not aware of any customer data being leaked anywhere, nor of any attacks on our customers," the company said.

Xfinity is requiring customers to reset their passwords, while strongly recommending two-factor or multifactor authentication.

-- The Associated Press

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 920.11, up 10.25.

"Stocks extended [a] rally Tuesday with the Nasdaq setting another all-time high on news of better-than-expected new home construction and housing results that continue to support investors' upbeat expectations heading into 2024," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.