FOOTBALL

No return for Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers' quest to make an improbable return this season for the New York Jets appears over. The 40-year-old quarterback said during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday he's not yet 100% healthy in his recovery from a torn left Achilles tendon and is still a few weeks away. I'm not going to slow my rehab down," Rodgers said. "I'm going to keep attacking it every single day. But now without a timetable to come back, obviously we can be as smart as we need to be." Rodgers said if the Jets had won last Sunday at Miami and remained in the playoff hunt, he "would have pushed it as far as I could this week" even at less than fully healthy to be ready to play against Washington on Sunday. But the Jets were routed 30-0 and eliminated from postseason contention for the 13th straight year. "If I was 100% today, I'd be definitely pushing to play," Rodgers said. Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon just four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11. The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Nov. 29 and have until today to activate him from the injured reserve list.

Another Aggie transfer

Texas A&M receiver Evan Stewart became the latest member of the Aggies' top-ranked recruiting class from 2022 to enter the transfer portal Tuesday, bringing the total number of players from that group to seven. Stewart was the Aggies second-leading receiver in an injury shortened 2023 season, with 38 catches for 514 yards in 8 games. Stewart joins defensive linemen Walter Nolen and LT Overton, defensive back Deuce Harmon and tight end Jake Johnson as blue-chip members of the Aggies' heralded 2022 signing class to enter the portal during the winter window. Earlier Tuesday, Overton committed to Alabama. Overall, 14 Texas A&M scholarship players have entered the portal since coach Jimbo Fisher was fired in mid-November. A&M hired former Aggies defensive coordinator and Duke coach Mike Elko to replace Fisher earlier this month. Southern Calalso had another former 5-star recruit enter the transfer portal Tuesday, with defensive end Korey Foreman joining quarterback Malachi Nelson, cornerback Domani Jackson and linebacker Tackett Curtis. In other transfer news, offensive lineman Cayden Green said he is transferring to Missouri from Oklahoma; another Texas A&M defensive lineman, Fadil Diggs, became the latest notable transfer to commit to Syracuse; London Humphreys, Vanderbilt's second-leading receiver this season, said he was transferring to Georgia; and offensive lineman Monroe Mills, a starter for Texas Tech the past two seasons, announced he is going to Louisville.

Kiffin gets extension

Mississippi Coach Lane Kiffin has agreed to a contract extension. Athletic Director (Perryville) announced the agreement Tuesday but didn't disclose any details. Kiffin has led the 11th-ranked Rebels (10-2) into the Peach Bowl against No. 10 Penn State (10-2) on Dec. 30 and to the program's first two 10-win regular seasons. Kiffin has guided the Rebels to four consecutive bowl berths and two New Year's Six bowl appearances in the past three years.

Maryland QB opts out

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is opting out of the Music City Bowl against Auburn on Dec. 30. Coach Michael Locksley announced Tagovailoa's decision Tuesday. He became the Big Ten's career leader in yards passing in his final game, last month at Rutgers. Tagovailoa has helped lead the Terrapins to three straight bowl appearances. The brother of NFL star Tua Tagovailoa transferred from Alabama to Maryland before the 2020 season.

BASEBALL

Pirates sign McCutchen

Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen is remaining in his adopted hometown after agreeing to a one-year contract worth $5 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because it was not yet finalized. McCutchen, 37, returned to the Pirates last winter, reuniting with the club he starred from 2009-17, making five All-Star teams and winning the 2013 National League Most Valuable Player award. Last season, he hit .256 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI in 112 games while serving primarily as a designated hitter.

Renfroe to Royals

Hunter Renfroe and the Kansas City Royals finalized a $13 million, two-year contract Tuesday. The power-hitting outfielder, who turns 32 next month, will get a $5.5 million salary from Kansas City for the upcoming season. Renfroe's deal also includes a $7.5 million player option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout. He has a career .239 average with 177 homers and 454 RBI in 8 big league seasons, including time with San Diego (2016-19), Tampa Bay (2020), Boston (2021) and Milwaukee (2022).