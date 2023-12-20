Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 20, 1923

mAnother heroic effort to obliterate the grim old sentinel that stands in the street intersection at Third and Louisiana streets last night met with failure and old Traffic C. Post stood his ground and winked his ominous red eye in derision as they hauled off another busted Ford -- one of his many victims. The heroine of last night's adventure was Miss Queenie Carp, 201 West Fourteenth street, according to the information the policeman on the corner gathered while mechanics were scraping up the Ford. ... The car struck with such force, it was said, that Miss Carp's father, who was riding with her, was thrown out, but was not injured. The Ford was the only casualty, according to the policeman's communique.

50 years ago

Dec. 20, 1973

Three Little Rock residents and a North Little Rock man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal District Court to an indictment charging them with having conducted a bookmaking operation during the 1973 Oaklawn racing season in violation of the federal Organized Crime Control Act. ... The four will be sentenced after the federal probation office prepares a report on their histories. They face maximum penalties of five years in prison and $20,000 fines.

25 years ago

Dec. 20, 1998

Springdale-based Tyson Foods Inc. announced Tuesday that its processing plant in Dardanelle operated more than 7 million man-hours without a lost-time accident. The milestone surpassed a state record for all types of manufacturing plants, Tyson officials said. Only one other plant in the state has achieved as many as 6 million safe man-hours in the past 20 years. A lost-time accident is one in which an employee is hurt seriously enough that he can't come back to work the next day. The Dardanelle plant, which reached the 7 million mark Nov. 3, hadn't had a lost-time accident since August 1995. The streak has since been broken by a lost-time accident.

10 years ago

Dec. 20, 2013

BENTONVILLE -- Two Andy Warhol artworks - one of which has never been on public display - will be available for viewing at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art on Thursday. The larger of the works is credited with fueling the American pop-art movement of the 1960s, and the other is an early, seminal work donated to the museum by a former college classmate of Warhol's who lives in Fayetteville. Warhol's Coca-Cola [3] (1962) is the third in a series of four Coca-Cola works that debuted at his first pop-art exhibition at the Stable Gallery in New York in 1962. The image of a contoured, glass Coca-Cola bottle has been in the hands of only one collector for the past two decades. Crystal Bridges founder Alice Walton bought the painting last month during an auction at Christie's in New York. According to the Coca-Cola Co. and Christie's websites, the purchase price was $57 million, on the upper end of the anticipated sale range of $40 million-$60 million.