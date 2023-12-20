OTHERS SAY: Ghosts of impeachments to come

The move by House Republicans to formally open an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden was predictable.

But that predictability doesn't make the GOP's Biden impeachment inquiry any less of a cynical, pathetic stunt.

If it wasn't inevitable before last week's short-sighted House action, it probably is now: Every president in the foreseeable future who faces a House held by the opposing party will automatically come under an impeachment inquiry, justified or not.

The crux of Republicans' allegations against Biden, such as they are, center on various business schemes of his son Hunter Biden. The younger Biden is in fact a shady underachiever who has tried to leverage his last name for profit and who perhaps belongs in prison. He may be headed there; he is currently under indictment on federal tax and firearms charges.

The problem for House Republicans is that their attempts to prove President Biden was corruptly involved in his son's dealing have produced nothing.

No, the $4,000 Hunter Biden paid to his father in 2018 wasn't evidence that Joe Biden (then a private citizen) was involved in his son's schemes; it was reimbursement for a car purchase that the younger Biden couldn't make himself because of his bad credit.

Even the Republicans spearheading the impeachment inquiry say the reason for making the inquiry formal isn't because they suddenly have evidence of impeachable conduct, but because it will make it easier to look for such evidence.

Remember during the 2010 debate over the Affordable Care Act, when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi caused Republican heads everywhere to explode by declaring, "We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it"? It's like that--except instead of mere legislation, that twisted logic is being applied to the somber and potentially dangerous process of removing a sitting president.