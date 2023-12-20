PB’s Crutchfield opts for Missouri

PINE BLUFF -- What had already been a strong 12 months in Arkansas got a little bit better for the University of Missouri on Tuesday as Courtney Crutchfield, a 4-star recruit at wide receiver, announced his commitment to the Tigers at Pine Bluff High School's McFadden Gym.

After sorting through cards with the logos of the University of Arkansas, Auburn and LSU, as well as a University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff hat, Crutchfield traded his Pine Bluff Zebras hoodie for Missouri Tigers gear.

"I feel like it's a better fit, for sure," Crutchfield said. "As I look at [their] receiving depth chart, they ain't really have that many receivers. I just know, with me and my mindset, I feel like I can go in and play as a true freshman."

Crutchfield is the 19th member of Missouri's 2024 recruiting class, which moved up to 24th overall following his commitment, according to 247Sports.

While Crutchfield will officially sign his national letter of intent this morning on the first day of the early signing period, his Pine Bluff teammate Austyn Dendy, a 3-star athlete, put pen to paper and signed with the Tigers -- with whom he has been committed to since September.

"I love the system and the education they giving to us," Dendy said. "[Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz] always says it ain't a four-year decision, it's a 40-year decision. I like that about them."

Dendy and Crutchfield join former Pine Bluff teammate Jordon Harris, who was a freshman tight end at Missouri this season. They also join Valley View linebacker Brian Huff and Little Rock Central basketball star Annor Boateng as recruiting battle wins for Missouri.

Drinkwitz, an Alma native who also spent time at Springdale and Arkansas State University before accepting the Missouri job, took to social media to show his excitement at Crutchfield's reveal, and maybe get a dig in at the University of Arkansas by posting a video from the Tigers' 48-14 win over the Razorbacks on Nov. 24.

Crutchfield (No. 2), Huff (No. 5) and Dendy (No. 9) are three of the top nine players in the 2024 class for Arkansas, according to the 247Sports composite.

Crutchfield initially committed to Arkansas on April 21, but he later de-commited on Nov. 4, saying he rushed the initial process that came after his breakout junior season.

"I just felt like I had rushed into my decision," Crutchfield said. "It wasn't because [Arkansas] had a bad season this season. I just felt like I rushed into my decision. That's all."

The 6-2, 175-pound receiver took his official visit to Missouri last weekend. He is the No. 51 overall recruit in the nation and No. 12 among receivers, according to 247Sports.

"They made me feel like I was at home," Crutchfield said of Missouri. "All the love from the coaching staff, you know it was a great vibe the whole weekend. I like it up there a lot."

Dendy, 6-1, 190 pounds, is the 829th overall athlete and the No. 69 athlete, according to the composite.

During Dendy and Crutchfield's sophomore seasons, Pine Bluff finished 2-7 -- the Zebras' fourth losing season in a row. Prior to their junior season, Michael Williams, a Pine Bluff graduate, was hired in an attempt to lead the program back to its glory days.

The Zebras put together a 5-4 season in 2022 and a 10-3 campaign this season, where they advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals.

"I just want to thank Coach Mike Will for coming down here, pushing us hard every day and putting us back on the map," Crutchfield said.