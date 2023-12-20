HS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Taylor leads Farmington past Pea Ridge in dominant win





GIRLS

BEEBE 41, GREENBRIER 40 Destry Steele and Hallie Wharton both scored 12 points in a one-point setback from Greenbrier (5-9). Jada Steele scored nine points for the Lady Panthers in the loss.

BROOKLAND 51, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 36 Kinsey Clark produced 15 points in a win for Brookland (13-1, 4-0 4A-3). Evan Polsgrove scored 12 points and Macy Slater had 10 points for the Lady Bearcats, who've won 12 straight.

CHARLESTON 67, BOONEVILLE 52 Livi McClain had 26 points and Kytan Johnson 19 as Charleston (6-6, 2-1 3A-4) rocked the Lady Bearcats. Marypate Harper finished with 16 points for the Lady Tigers. Lexi Franklin and Linley Garrett each had 17 points for Booneville (2-6, 0-1). Tempi Terry added 10.

ENGLAND 49, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 48 Conley Gibson scored 16 points for Conway Christian (7-6, 4-2 2A-5) during a loss in the final seconds. Ashlyn Kinley added 11 points for the Lady Eagles, who had won their past three games.

FARMINGTON 75, PEA RIDGE 35 Reese Shirey's 19 points got Farmington (16-1, 2-0 4A-1) off and running. Marin Adams had 11 points and J'Myra London 10 for the Lady Cardinals, who scored 35 first-quarter points and led 57-19 at halftime.

GRAVETTE 73, HUNTSVILLE 36 Alexa Parker had 26 points to lead Gravette (10-3, 2-0 4A-1) to its seventh victory in a row. Dalacie Wishon scored 18 points and Keeley Elsea 11 for the Lady Lions. Brooke Handle also ended with 10 points. Kristyn Miller had 10 points for Huntsville (4-11, 0-2), which trailed 41-16 at halftime.

MAMMOTH SPRING 53, MOUNTAIN VIEW 49 Brynn Washam and Adrianna Corbett each had 16 points as Mammoth Spring (18-3) managed to stave off the Lady Yellowjackets. Molly Corbett had 11 points for the Lady Bears.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 65, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 38 Delaney Roller accounted for 15 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for Har-Ber (7-4, 1-0 6A-West). Makenlie Campbell and Madison Campbell both had 12 points for the Lady Wildcats.

BOYS

BAY 58, MARMADUKE 46 John McAlister's 24 points were not enough for Marmaduke (13-10, 1-5 2A-3), which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

BOONEVILLE 58, CHARLESTON 26 Noah Harrel got Booneville (7-3, 1-0 3A-4) off to a good start in league play with 12 points. Nathaniel Smith and Cody Sum both scored 10 points for the Bearcats.

ENGLAND 56, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 41 Landon Woods had 23 points as England (14-1, 6-1 2A-5) rolled. Nick Brown Jr. had 12 points for the Lions.

FARMINGTON 86, PEA RIDGE 53 Layne Taylor had 32 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds as Farmington (13-2, 2-0 4A-1) destroyed the Blackhawks. Jaxon Berry finished with 18 points and six rebounds, while Maddox Teeter collected 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals.

IZARD COUNTY 66, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 52 Jude Everett led the way with 24 points for Izard County (8-5, 4-3 2A-2). Gabe Spray had 19 points.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 57, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 56 J.J. Andrews had 25 points and seven rebounds as Little Rock Christian (8-3) defeated the Patriots on the strength of a late tip-in by Corliss Williamson Jr. Jameel Wesley ended with 14 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds, and Landren Blocker had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for the Warriors.

MILLS 71, WHITE HALL 54 Jaeir Hardwell finished with 15 points to carry Mills (4-6) past the Bulldogs. Zaylin Rowland scored 13 points, Maziyah Curry added 12 and Anthony Hester 10 for the Comets.

MOUNTAIN HOME 67, NETTLETON 53 Braiden Dewey had 25 points and eight rebounds for Mountain Home (10-3). Ryder McClain added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Bombers. Taylor Smith's 11 points paced Nettelton (7-5).

MOUNTAIN VIEW 81, MAMMOTH SPRING 67 Blake Rogers scored 23 points and Garet O'Dell had 21 for Mammoth Spring (16-4), which suffered its second consecutive loss. Braxton Sneed added 12 points for the Lady Bears.

RUSSELLVILLE 73 CLINTON 58 Cam Frazier scored 18 points as Russellville (12-1) won its ninth straight game. Luke Stump and Donavon Villarreal both had 17 points for the Cyclones.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 73, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 49 Jaxon Conley was one of four players in double figures for Har-Ber (10-1, 1-0 6A-West), which used a 15-point, first-quarter run to distance itself from the Mavericks. Demarion Lee had 16 and Payton Haskins and Hayden Wood contributed 10 each for the Wildcats.



